Ditchling Downs WI: at the April meeting Barbara Ehlers spoke about her work as a Silversmith. Barbara has a studio on Ditchling Common where she makes sterling silver jewellery and gifts. She explained that silver is claimed to be antibacterial and used to be regarded as a symbol of wealth, hence the expression, born with a silver spoon in the mouth. Barbara explained the history of hallmarks and their origins and emphasised that when cleaning silver only soft cloths should be used and to not rub too hard especially with silver plated objects. On show were many of Barbara’s beautiful items. The next meeting is on Tuesday 7 May, 7.00 for 7.30pm when Heather Hook is talking about Alaskan Adventures and Meeting Grizzly Bears. Meetings are held at the Old Meeting House, The Twitten, Ditchling. Guests are very welcome to attend up to three meetings before becoming a member. A donation of £4 is suggested.

Ditchling Film Society: a reminder that the May film, Cold War, is being shown next week on Thursday 25 April. This atmospheric film is based on the Director’s own parents’ relationship and highlights the hardships experienced by people living in exile. Set against the backdrop of the late 1940s Cold War in Poland, two people from differing backgrounds and temperaments embark on an almost impossible destructive romance. Shot in shimmering black and white, it is an artfully crafted and flawlessly acted film which is visually stunning, passionate, wistful and thoughtful in equal measure. Director: Pawel Pawlikowski. Polish. 2018. 84 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 6 June the Society is showing Let The Sunshine In. Director: Clare Denis. French. 2016. 94 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee, tea and biscuits are available and wine can be purchased by the glass beforehand. There is ample, free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Singers: come and listen to the Singers sing. Their next local performance is on Sunday 5 May, from 2.30-3.15pm at Oldland Mill’s Special Event Day. The choir are performing a selection of their favourite songs - it might tempt you to join this friendly choir. New members are warmly welcomed, no auditions and the first session is a free taster. Ditchling Singers rehearse on alternate Sundays and the May dates are as follows. Sunday 12 May, 4-6pm at Keymer Church Hall and then on Sunday 26 May, 4-6pm also at Keymer Church Hall. Just come along or contact Julie on 01273 844818 or Christine on 01273 846098.

Ditchling WI: at the April meeting the WI had a practical session arranging Spring Flowers in a basket. The President gave members a demonstration of an Easter basket and provided beautiful flowers and greenery for everyone to arrange their own display. Lots of fun was had and everyone took home a lovely arrangement. The next meeting is on Thursday 2 May at 2.15pm in the Twitten. WI Resolutions is the topic.