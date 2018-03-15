Handcross Ladies Association: meets on Tuesday, 20 March in the Parish Hall from 7.30 pm. This month’s speaker is Mr Cliff Dargonne who will be giving a talk on Everest - climbing in the 50th Anniversary Year which I am sure will be very interesting. Following on from the success of last month’s flower arranging the Committee thought it might be fun to have a little competition whereby members enter a small flower arrangement in a container no larger than a tea cup which might prove an interesting challenge when so few of us use tea cups these days! There will be no prizes as it is just for fun and Mr Dargonne will be asked if he would judge – get your thinking caps on ladies! There will also be a members table if you have any small items of produce or craft you would like to sell; please ensure any items are clearly labelled with your name and the asking price. Finally, as requested there will be a suggestion box for anything you would like covered at future meetings or for speakers, etc. April’s meeting on the 17th, which will be an outing to play skittles has been booked; please could members arrange lifts between themselves but if at the end of Tuesday’s meeting you still are without one, mention it to a member of the committee and they will arrange something. If you are not a member of this club but would like to go along to a meeting, please do so, you would be made very welcome but if you would like more information first, get in touch with Janet – handxladies@gmail.com.

On Wednesday: the Parish Hall will be used by the Rosemary Club for their March meeting; the doors will be open from about 2 pm with the meeting starting at 2.30 pm. This month’s meeting is when they hold a Bring & Buy sale with tea and Hot Cross Buns to raise funds. If you have anything that you no longer need or want, take it along with you and who knows it might be just the thing another member has been looking for and you might spot a bargain for yourself! If you need a lift from the Community Bus to get to this or any meetings, please get in touch with Alison on 01293 516017 and if you would like more information about the Rosemary Club in general, Helen is the person to speak to on 07540 816170. This is a club open to both men and women over the age of 50 not just from Handcross but the other villages in the Parish so why not go along with your friends and make new ones!