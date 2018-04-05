Neighbourhood Plan: It would appear that the Neighbourhood Plan is well and truly on track and from what was said at the Parish Council Meeting last week, it is looking to me like we should be voting on it before the end of the year... fingers’ crossed! However, having said that, there will be further meetings between now and when we get to finally vote on and I understand that there will be another meeting open to everyone in May, the date has yet to be confirmed but as soon as I hear when it will be, I will mention it here.

Recreation Ground: Another thing that came out of the meeting last week was that Crest Nicholson will be approaching the school and playgroup, if they haven’t already, to see if the children would be interested in drawing on the hoarding that has been put up on the Recreation Ground around the haulage road to their building site. I think this is a lovely idea to ask the children to decorate it, it will be up for a couple of years so why not make it a little more interesting, who knows we may see a future Banksy in the village!