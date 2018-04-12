Knit & Natter: if you are keen on your knitting (or crochet) but would like some company whilst working on a simple or complicated pattern, why not take yourself off to the Hardware Shop this afternoon, Thursday, from 2.30pm and join a group of likeminded ladies and exchange notes? This group meets on the second Thursday of the month to enjoy the company as well as tea and cakes, for a donation of just £2 to cover the cost of the refreshments. It is a small but friendly group who would welcome new members.

Handcross Ladies Association: will be enjoying an evening of skittles instead of their usual meeting next Tuesday, 17 April. If you need reminding of the arrangements for the evening which is being held at The Bull in Shermanbury, get in touch with Janet (handxladies@gmail.com) or any member of the committee and I’m sure they will be able to help you. I am certain everyone will have a good time as these evenings are good fun and it doesn’t matter how good, or bad, you are, many a laugh will be shared!

The Rosemary Club: meets in the Parish Hall on Wednesday, 18 April from 2.30 pm (doors open about 2 pm). This month’s entertainment is provided by wildlife photographer, Gillian Lloyd, who will be giving a presentation of her work. I am sure this will be an interesting afternoon as it is always amazing to see photographs of what is happening right under our noses in the countryside if only we could take the time to see it ourselves. As always, if you are interested in going along but aren’t a member, don’t let that stop you as everyone is welcome and whilst it costs members £1 for their afternoon tea (homemade sandwiches and cakes), it might cost a little more if you are a visitor, it will still be worth it. If you would like more information about the Club, please feel free to get in touch with Helen on 07540 816170; if you would like to take advantage of a lift from the Community Bus, please get in touch with Alison on 01293 516017.