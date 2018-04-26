Parish Hall: As I have mentioned previously, the Parish Hall Committee is holding its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 1 May in the Parish Hall from 7.30pm. The Management Committee has endured a long period of waiting to understand how the Parish Hall in Handcross might continue following various planning and building developments. It has now become clear that a new Hall in Handcross is quite a long way off. Therefore, the Management Committee has decided to use the reserves they have saved to refurbish the current Hall. They hope to begin a refurbishment programme very soon and would value your thoughts about what this should include. Therefore there is even more reason to go along next Tuesday at 7.30pm in order that you can have your say in what you feel should be prioritized and share your thoughts on the proposals.

Handcross Ladies Association enjoyed their outing last week when members had an evening skittling at a local pub; they also enjoyed the refreshments arranged by the committee! Next month’s meeting on Tuesday, 15 May in the Parish Hall from 7.30pm will entertain members and guests with a talk on Bats, which is a topic which can prove more interesting and informative than realized. If you would like more information about this local club, get in touch with Janet by email handxladies@gmail.com.

Finally, don’t forget the Parish Council meets this evening, Thursday, in the Pavilion from 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is an opportunity to raise questions relating to the agenda early in the meeting. A copy of the agenda should be available on the Council’s website – www.slaughampc.co.uk – as well as being posted on the Parish Notice Board outside the Spar Shop.