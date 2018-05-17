Neighbourhood Plan: I had hoped to be able to say there was a meeting in respect of the Neighbourhood Plan this evening but as the notice has been removed from the Parish Council’s website, I have to assume that they are not ready to update us. However, next Thursday, 24 May, the Council will be hosting their Annual Parish meeting from 7.30 pm in the Pavilion. This is the meeting when all the various sub-committees give an update on their activities over the past 12 months and, where possible, give details on anything that is planned for the next 12 months. I therefore feel it safe to say that there will be an update on the Plan then. I am also expecting to hear how the plans are going not only in relation to the new hall being built at Finches Field in Pease Pottage but also what is planned for the Pavilion now that the first ‘rent’ payment from Crest Nicholson for the temporary road on the Recreation Ground has been received. I understand that it is hoped the work will be started during the summer holidays in order to keep any disruption to the Play Group to a minimum. So there should be a lot of information to be gleaned at this meeting so make a note of the date and I hope to see some of you there next week.

Community Bus: If after having watched the Royal Wedding at the weekend, you find yourself wanting to visit Windsor to have a look around the town yourself, the Community Bus will be going there on Tuesday 5 June, leaving Nymans at 9am, returning at 4pm and costing just £15. If you are interested in going get in touch with Christina at the Hardware Shop or call her first on 400212 to see if there are any places left. Payment should be made at the time of booking and unfortunately, if you find yourself unable to go, a refund is only possible if they are able to find someone to take your place. The July trip on 3 July is the annual Mystery Tour and in August the Bus will be going to Bognor Regis, leaving the village at 9.45 am and costing just £12.50. If you would like to know more about any of the trips planned for the rest of the year do speak to Christina and put your name down for any that appeal before it is too late! If you think you can suggest somewhere new and different and that might appeal to many in the village again, speak to Christina as the Committee is always keen to hear of any suggestions.