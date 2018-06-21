I mentioned last week: the Outing Club’s trip to Margate this Sunday, 24 June. The cost is £25 (possible discount available for children) and I’m sure if you are interested but haven’t got round to putting your name down, there may still be time. All you need to do is give Brenda a ring on 400081 and she will give you all the information you need. As I said, this is not an ‘organised’ trip, all that has been ‘organised’ is the coach, you will be free to spend the day as you feel, on the beach; having a look at the exhibitions at the Turner Contemporary Art Gallery; gazing at the shells in the Shell Grotto or if you can’t stay away from the shops, I’m sure there will be plenty open on the day!

After a busy month of meetings: last month for our Parish Councillors, they only have the one this month which is next week on Thursday from 7.30 pm in the Pavilion. A copy of the agenda should be on the website ahead of the meeting as well as being posted on the notice board outside the Spar Shop so if there is any item you would like to know more about or have something to say about it, why not go along, after all they are there to look after the village and the parish as a whole and to represent our views and concerns to the ‘powers that be’ where necessary.