Next Saturday, 14 July: Help At Hand will be hosting their Cream Tea from 3 pm in the Parish Hall; the cost is £3.50 per person and there will be a raffle as is the norm at most events held in the Parish Hall! Whilst the Committee are very good at organising the raffle prizes, if you would like to donate a prize, it would be much appreciated and the person to get in touch with to discuss this is Ian Ratcliffe on 400763. I am sure you are all aware of who Help At Hand are but just in case, they are a local organisation run by volunteers who take residents to various appointments that they are unable to get to either under their own steam or by public transport, be they doctor, dentist or hospital appointments. It is a much valued and used service by many in the village and one that you never know when you might need to call upon yourself. As it is run by volunteers, as with many such organisations, they are always on the look-out for more people to help to share the burden so if you have time on your hands and would like to get involved in village life, if you don’t drive but have a phone, perhaps you could volunteer as a Duty Officer, taking calls from those in need and matching them to a driver free to take them to their appointment. If you feel you would be more suited to driving, you would be more than welcome and would be able to claim for your mileage. If you are interested and would like more information, do get in touch with Ian.

By the time this is published: the July trip by the Community Bus will have been and gone but next month’s is to Bognor Regis and will be on Tuesday 7 August. The fare is only £12.50 and the Bus will be leaving Nymans at 9.45 am and the return time will no doubt be agreed once you have arrived at your destination. September’s trip is to the Isle of Wight and is on Tuesday, 4 September, leaving at 7 am; the fare is £29 which includes the cost of the ferry both ways, a bargain! If you would like to put your name down for either or both trips, get in touch with Christina in the Hardware Shop or call her on 400212. Please note that the fares need to be paid six weeks in advance and if you find yourself unable to go nearer the time, unless they are able to find someone to take your place, no refund will be able to be paid. Christina will also be able to give you details of all the trips planned for the rest of the year.