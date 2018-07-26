I would like to thank: everyone involved in Help at Hand’s Cream Tea earlier this month. The organisation was superb as always and this year the committee had agreed that once people had been seated, their cream teas would be brought to them at the table which was a very kind and much appreciated thought! The scones were of their usual high standard (thanks to Linda!) and the cream and jam topped them off to perfection (thanks to Vince!). The raffle was also well stocked with prizes varying from bottles of wine to amusing tea towels so thank you to all those who donated. Finally and not least, thank you to the committee for organising everything, it was a very hot day (when isn’t it a hot day these days?) and they made it look so effortless when I know from experience that such events can be tiring, more so when it is warm.

The Community Bus: is off to the seaside for its next two outings: on Tuesday, 7 August it will be going to Bognor Regis, leaving Nymans at 9.45 am and leaving for the journey home at approximately 4.15 pm. The fare is a very reasonable £12.50 per person which will need to be paid at the time of booking so if you are interested get in touch with Christina on 400212 or speak to her in the Hardware Shop. In September it will be going to the Isle of Wight for the day on Tuesday the 4th. The fare this time is a little more at £30 but this does include the return cost of the ferry so is a bargain! The Bus will be leaving Nymans early at 7 am and the return journey will start at 6 pm so a long day but as you won’t be driving, it could be a relaxing and enjoyable day out before the weather turns! Again, Christina is the person to speak to if you would like to book a seat. If you have visited both places recently and would prefer to go somewhere else, do let Christina have your suggestions as the Committee is always open to suggestions for future outings especially if they are different and likely to interest many people. The Bus needs to cover its running costs on all outings but it if can show a profit, however small, all the better!

The Parish Council: will be holding its last meeting for this ‘term’ so to speak this evening, Thursday, as there is no meeting of the whole council during August; the Planning Committee will be meeting and if you have a vested interest in attending this meeting I would suggest you keep an eye on the website to see when this will be. The meeting this evening will start at 7.30 pm and there will as always be an opportunity to ask questions or raise queries relating to any item on the agenda early in the meeting; the agenda should be posted on the notice board outside the Spar Shop and you should be able to down a copy from the website should you wish (www.slaughampc.co.uk). I would expect there to be an update on the Neighbourhood Plan along with the progress on the new hall being built at Finches Field. Unfortunately, the plans to refurbish the Pavilion over the summer this year have had to be put on hold due to financial concerns but I understand that they will be going ahead next year, fingers crossed!

Finally: if you have anything planned to entertain the children during the school holidays that you would like me to mention here, please do let me have the details as soon possible and I will be happy to do so.