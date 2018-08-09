Next week: sees the Rosemary Club meeting in the Parish Hall on Wednesday, 15 August from 2.30pm. This month’s entertainment is provided by Sergei, a highly recommended accordionist. As always, the meeting is open to everyone not just members and both ladies and gentlemen will be made very welcome. Tea is provided for a small charge and includes sandwiches, homemade cakes as well as much needed liquid refreshment of tea, coffee or I’m sure something cold in this hot weather! If you would like more information about the Club, please feel free to contact Helen on 07540 816170; if you would like to take advantage of a lift on the Community Bus, Alison is the person you need to speak to on 07773 602394.

Handcross Ladies Association: have changed the day of their meeting this month, instead of meeting on a Tuesday evening, the meeting will on Wednesday, 15 August from 7 pm (half an hour earlier than usual) at the Boules Club on the Recreation Ground. If you have been following my ramblings over the past weeks and months, you will be aware of the variety of topics covered by this group at their monthly meetings as well as the outings they have arranged in the past (July was ‘decoupage, June was a guided tour around Nymans in the evening and April was skittles at the Bull in Shermanbury) so if you are interested in learning more or would like to join, get in touch via email handxladies@gmail.com or go along to a meeting. You might be pleasantly surprised at what you are greeted with!

Finally: if you are interested in knitting and nattering, take yourself and your knitting along to Dudley House (next door to the Hardware Shop) and join the group that meet there every month for a cup of tea and slice of cake in between knitting and nattering! If you don’t knit but crochet, I’m sure you will still be made very welcome; there is a small charge of £2 to cover the cost of refreshments which is very reasonable, I’m sure you will agree.