The Outing Club: is off to Upper Dicker on Sunday so fingers crossed the weather improves by then. It will be an early start for everyone going with pick up times as follows: Pease Pottage at 8.45 am; opposite Windmill Platt (the Hardware Shop) at 8.50 am; Brighton Road 8.55 am; Staplefield 9 am and finally Haywards Heath at 9.10 am. As always, everyone is asked to be at their respective pick up places on time as if you are late, it has a knock on effect down the line. If you are interested in this trip and would like to know if there are any spaces, get in touch with Brenda on 400081. As I have mentioned before, the only thing that is usually organised on these trips is the coach and entrance if necessary, otherwise you are free to spend the time as you wish. Having said that, I understand that there may be a fish and chip lunch being organised in Rye as part of this trip, but don’t quote me on that!

The next outing: on the Community Bus will be on Tuesday, 4 September to the Isle of Wight. I am aware that the cut-off date for this trip was 7 August but if you are keen to go, a word with Christina in the Hardware Shop or on 400212 might get you the last seat or two if there are any spaces. The cost is £29 and includes the cost of the ferry from Portsmouth; the Bus leaves Nymans at 7 am and the expected time back in the village is approximately 7 pm I understand. In October the Bus will be going to Eastbourne on the 2nd; Portsmouth on 6 November and two trips are planned in December: on Saturday 1st Winchester for the Christmas Market and then on the 4th to Tunbridge Wells for those gifts you couldn’t find in Winchester! If you would like to go on any of these trips, get in touch with Christina. Payment is required 4 weeks prior to the date of the trip with refunds only made if your seat can be filled should you no longer be able to go come the time. Unfortunately, this is required to ensure they cover the costs of each trip as I am sure you will appreciate when we all have to watch the pennies!