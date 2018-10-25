Don’t forget: the Parish Council meets this evening, Thursday, in the Pavilion from 7.30pm. A copy of the agenda should be posted on the Parish Notice Board outside the Spar Shop or can be downloaded from the Council’s website, www.slaughampc.co.uk. There will be an opportunity to raise questions or queries about items on the agenda early in the meeting.

I was talking to Christina in the Hardware Shop: last weekend and she informed me that there were still a few places left on the trip to Portsmouth on Tuesday, 6 November leaving at 9am. She also mentioned that there was another trip planned for next month which involved some shopping! On Tuesday 27 November the Bus will be going to Ikea in Purley, leaving the village at 5pm and returning at 9pm and the cost of your ticket is only £7.50, the cost of your purchases could well be more though! If you would like more information on either trip, or to put your name down for one or both, get in touch with Christina either in the Shop or on 400212.

On Saturday: there will be a sale of craft work – crochet, glassware to name but two of many – at the Hardware Shop. In addition to the various items on sale, there will be an opportunity to meet the people who made the items on sale. I understand that the person who makes glass may be there to talk about how the items are made which should be interesting. It will also provide an opportunity of a little early Christmas shopping! The sale will be between 10am and 3pm.

On Saturday afternoon: the Outing Club are holding their Annual General Meeting from 2.30pm in the Parish Hall. This will be an opportunity to discuss trips for next year and to put forward any suggestions for places to go if you feel the Club has been missing out on somewhere new. You will also be able to put your name down for the Christmas Carol Concert on Sunday 9 December when you can join the Brighton Festival Chorus, Brighton Festival Youth Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for this annual highlight at the Dome. If you aren’t a member but have thought about joining in the past, why not go along and see what they are all about. New members are always welcome - new members can result in new ideas!