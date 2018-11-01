Car Park: I don’t know how many people read the notice in the paper a couple of weeks ago now advertising the sale of the car park on Brighton Road. As we all know parking is at a premium in the village and Brighton Road is often parked up mainly by those living along the road but on busy days for Nymans, many do park along there as well. I went to the Parish Council meeting last week to see if they were aware of the sale and if there was anything that could be done to get Mid Sussex District Council to reconsider; unfortunately, it would appear there is little to be done to stop it. From what was said by our MSDC representative, as far as the MSDC are concerned the car park is not used very much and it costs them to keep it open with regards to cost of maintaining it. I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking there has been little if any maintenance over the years but who I am to say. It does seem a pity that the village wasn’t consulted about the sale but if you do feel strongly about it and believe it is well used, I would suggest you write the MSDC stating your concerns and get your friends, neighbours and other users to write as well. I don’t know if it will have any effect but it might make you feel a little better.

Other than that, there isn’t much of note to report back on the meeting. The Neighbourhood Plan is still ticking along in the right direction and all the items raised by MSDC have now been dealt with the result of which is that it is now ready to go to ‘Reg 16’. I believe this means MSDC is required to publicise on its website the details of the Plan; when and where it can be inspected; how to make representations on the Plan; and the deadline for any representations, amongst other things. Please do not quote me on this as I am not 100% certain about it so if you do want more information, please get in touch with any member of the committee, details of which can be found on the Parish Council’s website along with further details of where we’re up to. As I have said before and will continue to say, please do keep an eye on any notices that go up about this as we do need to get this in place in order that we can keep a lid on unwanted development not only in the village but the parish as whole. It isn’t enough to complain about things when they are about to happen, by that stage it is usually too late, we need to be aware of what is in the Plan so that we can use it to back up any objections.

The Outing Club’s: AGM last weekend was very well attended and the existing committee was re-elected with one additional member joining them. If you missed it but would like to join – membership is only £3 per year but you do have to pay for any trip you sign up for – get in touch with Brenda on 400081. It is a good way to meet not only other residents of the village but in the surrounding villages within the parish and its surrounds whilst enjoying a day out, sometimes with a meal, sometimes not. The next trip out is to the Carol Concert at the Dome in Brighton on Sunday 9 December; again if you would like to go, get in touch with Brenda to see if there are any tickets left.