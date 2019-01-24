Handcross Ladies Association: started the New Year with a well-attended AGM last week. Once the ‘business’ element of the meeting had been completed, members were entertained with an interesting talk and slide show on Frost Fairs which was enjoyed by all. Whilst their meeting this month was held in the Social Club, next month they will be back in the newly refurbished Parish Hall for their meeting on the 3rd Tuesday of the month, more details nearer the time.

On the subject of the Parish Hall: I have heard the work is going well and appears to be on schedule, certainly the heating is in and up and running which will be a godsend if this cold weather continues!

The Rosemary Club: also had an enjoyable first meeting of the year recently with some interesting valuations given by Toovey’s the auction house. Again, their meeting had been moved from the Parish Hall due to the works but they will be looking forward to moving back next month for their meeting on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. If you have time on your hands on the day of their meeting but aren’t particularly interested in attending, they would appreciate some help in setting up the Hall ahead of the meeting which starts at 2.30 pm and tidying away at the end. If you would like to help, or would like more information about the Club (which is open to everyone, regardless of age or gender) please get in touch with Helen on 07540 816170 or by email mrshelenarnold@gmail.com.

If you are regular reader of this column: you may recall me mentioning last year that January’s Parish Council meeting would be moved forward a week, they usually meeting on the last Thursday of the month, which would mean this month’s meeting is today, Thursday; however, I have been unable to confirm whether this is the case at the time of writing. If you are keen to attend, I would suggest you keep an eye on the notice board outside the Spar Shop as a copy of the agenda is usually posted there. If it is this week, it will be from 7.30pm in the Pavilion on the Recreation Ground.