Last week’s Parish Council meeting: was interesting on two counts: firstly there was a gentleman attending who was talking about plans for a new free school in Mid Sussex to cope with the growing population and concern about possible catchment area changes affecting Warden Park School in Cuckfield. The plan is to open a new school in partnership with the Hugh Latimer School in London; they don’t have a site at present but are looking in the local area, Pease Pottage being mentioned as a possibility. I understand they are due to have a meeting in the not too distant future with the authorities and by the time of the next Parish Council meeting in February, they hope to have more news. If you would like to learn more in the meantime, have a look at their website, www.hughlatimerschool.org.uk, otherwise make a note of the date of the next Council meeting on Thursday, 28th when it is hoped there will be another presentation.

The other item that was of interest was an update on the Neighbourhood Plan. As we are all aware the consultation period is now over and an examiner has been appointed who has already been reading through the comments received and had a wander around the parish which is a positive sign. Once he has reviewed everything, he will pass any questions or queries he has back to the Parish Council and Mid Sussex District Council if relevant; I understand that some initial questions have already been asked which are in the process of being answered. It would appear that we are on target to vote on the Plan at the same time as the local council elections on 2 May – another date for the diary!

Things are also moving apace with regard the refurbishment of the Parish Hall. The new heating system is up and running, everyone will notice the difference as soon as they step into the Hall, it is nice and toasty! At the time of writing, it is hoped that the painting and electrics will be completed by the end of the week (tomorrow) ahead of the first booking on Monday 4 February! However having said that, there may be the odd bit of painting that they need to come back and finish as soon as the weather gets a little warmer, it is very difficult to get paint to stay on and dry on very cold walls I have learnt! I think it fair to say everyone will be pleasantly surprised at how good the Hall will look and feel when they next visit.

Finally: I believe there may still be a few places still available on the Community Bus for the trip to the South Downs Garden Centre and museum on Tuesday, 12 February. The Bus will leave Nymans at 12 noon, returning at 4pm and costing only £5. If you would like to put your name down for this, get in touch with Christina in the Hardware Shop or give her a ring on 400212. There may also still be time to put your name down for a trip to Eastbourne Speedway on Saturday 6 April. The Bus will leave at 5.30pm returning at 9pm; the cost is at a ‘special’ rate of £12 plus your entrance fee. I understand that this trip is very much dependant on getting enough interest so do get in touch if you are a fan.