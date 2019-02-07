Parish Hall: I owe you an apology! It would appear that I jumped the gun somewhat by saying last week that the Hall would be open for business on Monday; those of you who were expecting to be in for a meeting this week will know this has not been the case and I’m sorry for any confusion my comments may have caused. It would appear that whilst it was hoped the Hall would be open this week, there were still one or two things that needed to be done and rather than take a chance, it was decided that it would be better to leave it for another week. Thanks to Julie at the Social Club for helping out at short notice this week and for the last month as well.

One thing I am sure of: is the Outing Club Lunch on Saturday 16 February which is being held in the Parish Hall. Timing is 12.30 pm for 1 pm and if you would like to enjoy a glass of wine with your lunch, please remember to take you own bottle and don’t forget the cork screw if necessary! If you have put your name down for the lunch but now find that you won’t be able to attend, please do make sure someone on the Committee is aware of this.