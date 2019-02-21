I have now experienced the improved Parish Hall: myself and was very impressed by how much brighter it was and certainly how much warmer it was! I was lucky enough to enjoy the lunch put on by the Outing Club in the Hall last Saturday and very good it was too! I think just about every member of the Club was there to enjoy a two course meal followed by tea and coffee that was served to us as we sat at beautifully laid tables – thank you to whoever was responsible for the flower arrangements, it was such a lovely touch. At the end of the meal after a free raffle, we were entertained with a slide show of photographs taken over the years showing the various holidays and outings members have enjoyed. We were also given a schedule of the outings planned for the coming months, the first being on Wednesday, 24 April to Brighton & Hove Dogs costing £16 with a two course meal being available at a cost of £8.45. If you didn’t put your name down but on reflection would like to go, get in touch with Brenda on 400081. The other trips planned are as follows: 12 May – Scotney Castle, £28 (if you are a member of the National Trust, it will only cost £17 for the coach); 12 June – Postal Museum, London, £31 (you will need to be able to walk short distances for this one); 14 July – Leeds Castle, £33; 18 August – Camden Canal Cruise; 22 September – Marwell Zoo, £37. It is a little early for pick up times to be advised but all I would say is if you put your name down for any of these outings but drop out at short notice without paying, the Club will still have to pay for your seat on the coach and are therefore losing money on the outing, something to bear in mind. A big thank you to the committee for all the work you do over the course of the year and for organising such an enjoyable lunch.

The first Quiz Night: in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice of the year will be on Sunday, 3 March at the Victory Inn in Staplefield. Timings are the same as always: please be ready to start at 7.30 pm and teams should be no more than 4 people at £2.50 per person. There will also be the usual raffle and food will be available to order. Due to the success of these nights, you are asked to book a table if you plan to enter; please call the pub on 400463 to reserve one or you might just find your team having to share a small table with another team which could be a little too cosy for comfort.

I mentioned last week: about an event the Parish Hall Committee are planning on putting on to celebrate the refurbishment; it will be on Saturday, 2 March from 4 pm. Whether you are a past, present or future user, everyone will be welcomed.