Handcross Ladies: had an enjoyable evening learning about felting and how to make your own in the newly refurbished Parish Hall last week when they also welcomed two new members. Next month’s talk will be from Canine Partners which I am sure will be just as enjoyable and informative. If you would like to learn more about this organisation, get in touch with them by email on handxladies@gmail.com or go along to their next meeting which will be on the third Tuesday of the month being the 19th from 7.30 pm.

The Rosemary Club: also had a good meeting last week, their Annual General Meeting, which was preceded by a most enjoyable lunch of fish and chips followed by chocolate gateau, who could resist! Next month they will be enjoying an outing to the Milestones Museum of Living History in Basingstoke.

The Parish Council: will be meeting this evening, Thursday, in the Pavilion on the Recreation Ground from 7.30pm; the agenda should be posted on the notice board outside the Spar Shop or can be downloaded from the Council’s website, www.slaughampc.co.uk. There will be an opportunity early in the meeting to raise any questions or concerns on any item on the agenda. I seem to recall that there might some further information/an update on the possibility of a free school opening in the area in September 2020 so if you have children who will be moving up to secondary school in the next few years, this might be of interest to you. Keep an eye open for the agenda to see if it is down for discussion.

Don’t forget the Quiz Night: in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice at the Victory Inn, Staplefield on Sunday evening. Please ensure you are there in time for a prompt start at 7.30pm and I understand food will be available to order from 6pm. Due to the popularity of the Quiz and in order to be able to cater for everyone, if you do intend to go, you are asked to book a table even if you are not planning to eat or you might find you and your team sharing a table - the number to call is 400463. Teams should be made up of no more than 4 people and cost £2.50 per person; there will also be a raffle with all profits going to St Catherine’s.

Finally: don’t forget to go along to the Parish Hall on Saturday from 4 pm to celebrate the reopening following the recent refurbishment. It will be an opportunity to meeting the Management Committee, enjoy a glass of bubbly (if you are old enough!) and see what has been done. I think there might be some good news announced, so if you are a regular user, a now and again user, or a possible future user, please do go along and see what the fuss is all about!