The celebration: in respect of the opening of the refurbished Parish Hall was a great success on Saturday afternoon; as always, it was a shame that more people didn’t turn up but those that did were greeted with a glass of fizz which made a very pleasant change to tea and coffee! Everyone had a good word to say about how bright, clean and most importantly to those who have used the Hall in the past, how warm it was! I think that the money that has been spent on putting in an up to date heating system with modern day, efficient radiators, has really paid off, but that is not to say the redecoration and new lights isn’t appreciated, it all is. The icing on the cake was the announcement by Tim Arnold, Chairman of the Management Committee, that he signed a new lease for the Hall on Tuesday last week which ensures we have it for the next 5 years – hooray! It has taken some time to get there but we now have it and that is all that matters, some peace of mind for the next few years.

On the subject of halls: at the Parish Council meeting last week it was announced that they hope to be able to have the official opening of the new hall at Finches Field in Pease Pottage on Saturday, 30 March, Building Control sign off permitting! Many of you will be aware that Pease Pottage has been promised a new facility for many, many years now and they are just about there! I understand that it is just a case of arranging the removal of the porta cabin in order that the car park can be fully finished; once this has been done, Building Control will need to ‘sign off’ and then we are ready to go! As soon as I know for definite when the opening will be happening, I will mention it here.

As I write this: looking out on a wet and grey day, a day at the sea side is not something to think about unless you like being buffeted by high winds! However, by the time we reach Tuesday, 12 March, the conditions may have improved and a trip to the coast might be just what the doctored ordered ! If this is something that you might be interested, put your name down for this month’s Community Bus trip on the 12th to Worthing; the cost is only £12 and the Bus will leave Nymans at 9am and returns at 3pm. Get in touch with Christina on 400212 or call in and see her in the Hardware Shop. There are two trips planned for next month, the first being on Saturday, 6 April to the Speedway at Eastbourne; the fare is £12 plus your entrance and the Bus leaves the village at 5.30pm and returns at 9pm. The second is on the 9th and will be a trip to Lewes, leaving at 10.30am returning at 3.30pm with a fare of just £10. If you know Lewes and are concerned about the steep hill in the town, the Bus will drop you off at the ‘top’ of the town and will pick up at the ‘bottom’ – it much easier to walk downhill than up! As I said earlier, if you are interested in any of these trips, get in touch with Christina; it is preferred that all trips are paid for 4 weeks in advance with refunds only made if your seat can be resold. Obviously, if you are booking at short notice, this will not apply but if you are leaving your decision to a few days before, be prepared to be disappointed because if they haven’t had enough interest, the trip may have been cancelled.