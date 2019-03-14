It is Knit & Natter: this afternoon, Thursday, at Dudley House (next door to the Hardware Shop) from 2.30pm. Do go along if you are looking for something to do and have some knitting on the go, or even if you don’t but fancy some company, you would be made very welcome. There is a small donation asked for to cover the cost of the refreshments on offer (£2/£2.50). If you would like more information, get in touch with Christina (400212) and she will be able to help you.

Handcross Ladies: will be meeting in the Parish Hall on Tuesday evening from 7.30 pm. This month’s ‘entertainment’ is provided by Canine Partners, a UK charity that is transforming the lives of people living with disabilities by training amazing assistance dogs. I am sure this will be an interesting talk and I wonder how many will be cooing over pictures of puppies in training! If you are interested but aren’t a member, I’m sure you will be made very welcome and who knows, by the end of the meeting, you might decide to become a member; membership is only £20 a year which covers the cost of a speaker each month or subsidises the cost of any visits – a visit to Standen National Trust Gardens at East Grinstead is planned later in the year. If you would like more information, get in touch by email handxladies@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, the Rosemary Club: has its first outing of the year, they are off to the Milestone Living History Museum in Basingstoke. As all exhibits are undercover, inclement weather won’t spoil the day. If you are a member and are unsure of the pick-up times, get in touch with Helen (07540 816170 / email: mrshelenarnold@gmail.com). She is also the person to get in touch with if you would like more information about the Club, which is open to everyone, regardless of age or gender. The aim of the Rosemary Club is the promotion of friendship, companionship and well-being, especially those who are vulnerable, isolated, elderly or disabled – they are also able to provide transport to and from the monthly meetings. Membership is only £12.50 per year and this covers the cost of the all the entertainment provided at meetings, plus outings and social events which include a summer garden party and a Christmas Party, with a full Christmas lunch. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings so why not go along and see what all the fuss is about!

Finally, a word of warning: there have been reports of a couple of vans with foreign number plates driving around the village and people wandering around and looking into gardens. I believe they have been reported to the police but if you are home during the day and see someone acting suspiciously, make a note of what time it is, what they look like/what they are wearing and report them to the police. I am not aware of anything going missing but I do know that people have returned home to find gates open when they should be closed. If you have a back gate, make sure it is locked whenever you are out and keep windows shut and locked when you are out, particularly in the summer months – I don’t think many of us will be leaving windows open all day at the moment!