The Parish Council: meeting last week came up with some dates for the diary, the first being Tuesday, 23 April when the Annual Parish Meeting is planned. This is the meeting when the Council updates the parish on what they have been doing for the past 12 months and what is planned for the next 12 months. It is also the meeting when they invite someone who is associated with the village to give a talk on what their organisation has been up to or what it is planning; if they are able to get the person they were talking about inviting, it should be very interesting – keep your eye on the website (www.slaughampc.co.uk) for more information. The second relates to the opening of the new hall at Finches Field, Pease Pottage; you may recall I had previously suggested that this would be happening last weekend which obviously didn’t happen! Hopefully, it will happen on Saturday, 27 April – again, keep an eye on the website. Finally, a date was also mentioned for the referendum on the Neighbourhood Plan! As things are moving along nicely with the Inspector and Mid Sussex District Council, it is hoped we will be able to vote on it by 25 July. As always, if and when I hear more about this, I will pass it on.

As I mentioned last week: Help at Hand are holding their Annual General Meeting in the Parish Hall on Wednesday, 10 April from 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Once the Committee has got the business out of the way, those attending can relax and enjoy a glass of wine (or something soft) and a selection of cheese whilst catching up with the volunteers without whose help they would not be able to offer the services they do. Again as I said last week, this is an organisation run entirely by volunteers, many of whom have been doing it for years (some for 20 plus years!) so it is about time some younger members of the community stepped up to help out. It is a lovely way to get to know people in the parish without leaving the comfort of your home, if you are a duty officer that is, and you only have to give up one, at the most two, mornings (9 am to 12 noon) a month. If you volunteer to be a driver, and they really could do with a few more willing drivers on the books, how many trips you do depends on how the need matches your availability; plus you can claim for up to 45p a mile for any trips you do. If this has piqued your interest, do go along and meet everyone, they are a friendly group who don’t bite! I hope to see some of you there on the night.

Finally, another date for the diary: Wednesday, 24 April is when the Parish Hall Management Committee is holding their Annual General Meeting. Obviously, it will be in the Parish Hall from 7.45pm and whilst it is known we have a new lease, I’m sure there will be some further news to be shared. This is another committee that is reliant on volunteers, many of whom have been giving their time for more years than they can remember so if you are looking for ways to spend your retirement and want to give something back to the village, take yourself along to this meeting as well and see how you can help out.