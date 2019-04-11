It is that time of the month: again for those of you who like to knit and natter! The group will be meeting this afternoon, Thursday, from 2.30pm in Dudley House, next door to the Hardware Shop. Light refreshments will be provided for a suggested donation of, I think, about £2 which is very reasonable for a cup of tea and a slice of cake! More details can be had from Christina in the Shop.

Next week is the ‘busy’ week: in the social calendar of the village with Handcross Ladies Association and the Rosemary Club holding their monthly meetings, both in the Parish Hall.

Handcross Ladies: will be meeting on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm and this month their guest speaker is Colin McFarlin of West Sussex Recycling. I am sure this will prove to be very interesting as so much more emphasis is being put on the need to recycle as much as possible these days. If you are not a member but would be interested in hearing what Colin has to say, take yourself along to the Parish Hall next week and I am sure you will find a warm welcome from not just the committee but all the members as well; you never know, you may be inclined to join by the end of the meeting!

The Rosemary Club: will be meeting on Wednesday from 2.30pm in the Hall. This month is when they hold their table top sale so make sure you take along suitable items for sale and you never know, you might even grab yourself a bargain whilst enjoying a cup of tea and a hot cross bun! Again, if you aren’t a member, you will be welcomed by the committee and members – this is a club whose aim is to promote friendship, companionship and the well-being of all, male or female but especially the vulnerable, isolated, elderly or disabled along with their carers. If you are interested but would struggle to get to the Hall, get in touch with Helen, the Chairman, for more information as the Community Bus is available to pick up and take members to meetings; Helen can be reached on 07540 816170 or by email mrshelenarnold@gmail.com. Oh, and membership, should you be interested, is only £12.50 for the year and whilst these are usually paid in January I am sure there is a way to join at any time during the course of the year.