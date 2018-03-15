SPRING FAIR: coming on Saturday 24th March at the Adastra Hall, from 10am to 12 noon. Plenty of stalls to include homemade cakes and savouries, clothes, bric a brac, gifts, cards, jewellery, fiction and non fiction books, DVDs, toys, household linens, and cat items. Also a prize every time tombola and a bumper raffle. Refreshments served, a coffee or tea and hot cross buns. In aid of the charity Paws & Claws Animal Rescue Service.

