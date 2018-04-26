Cream Tea: There is no need to be alone on a Bank Holiday!! Join concert party Friends and Neighbours who will be hosting a ‘Cream Tea’ at the Adastra Hall in Keymer Road, Hassocks from 2.30pm with the last tea served at 4.15pm. Advance tickets are now on sale at £3.50 each (£2.50 child) from Pavilion Electrics in Keymer Road, Hassocks or by ringing 01273 845291.

There will be a raffle to add to the excitement so please come along for a friendly and enjoyable afternoon. Doors open at 2pm for an early ‘cuppa’. More info. 01273 845291.

Many thanks to you for your help and support - we hope that this event will give the elderly etc somewhere to go - we have no buses through Hassocks on Bank Holidays.