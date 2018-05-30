‘A NIGHT OF VARIETY ENTERTAINMENT’: comes to the Adastra Hall in Keymer Road, Hassocks on Friday 8th June with curtain up at 7.30pm. ‘SUMMER VARIETY’ has a programme of song, dance, fun, magical magic and audience singalongs with local concert party Friends and Neighbours. During the programme they will be celebrating the centenary of our wonderful RAF in song and remembering that Dambusters Squadron of Bomber Command who exactly 75 years ago carried out that important raid on the dams in Germany.

Advance tickets are now on sale at just £5 each at Pavilion Electrics in Keymer Road, Hassocks or by ringing 01273 845291.Admission will include your refreshments. A super raffle will add to the excitement of the evening. The concert is to raise funds for much needed research into the serious illness of Crohn’s Disease - for the Crohn’s in Childhood Research Association- a charity which was set up exactly 40 years ago by a group of parents desperate to find a cure. Please join us for an enjoyable evening of variety entertainment - help us ‘celebrate’ and ‘remember’whilst supporting this worthy cause. More info. 01273 845291