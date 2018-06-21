SUMMER FAIR: Saturday 23 June Adastra Hall from 10 am to 12 noon. Something for everyone including the kids! Pop in for a coffee and pick up a bargain and some good buys. Clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery for the summer.

Plenty of well priced paperback fiction, interesting non fiction and DVDs. For the children, toys, books and a lucky dip. Quality gifts, bric-a-brac, cards, cat items and household linens. Stall of homemade cakes and savouries. A prize every time tombola and a bumper raffle. Gardeners are also catered for with a plant stall. In aid of Paws & Claws the local cat re-homing charity covering Mid Sussex.