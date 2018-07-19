Hurst Hassocks and Ditchling U3A: EqualiTeas event celebrated 100 years since some women and all men gained the right to vote in 1918. EqualiTeas is an initiative of UK Parliament and three thousand groups from Scotland to Cornwall are taking part. We launched an Exhibition outlining the 60 year struggle for women’s suffrage including a section on our very own Sussex Suffragettes. We looked at what has happened in the last 100 years and how women still lag far behind men in becoming MP’s and local Councillors. Much work still to be done! We enjoyed discussions, an EqualiTeas game and a Quiz, tea and home-made cakes, including shortbread from a recipe specially created for EqualiTeas by House of Commons head pastry chef Andy.

