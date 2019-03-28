CHEEKI MONKEYS: Big Baby and Child Sale this Saturday, 29 March at Adastra Hall from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Many stalls selling 100s of pre-loved and new clothes, equipment, toys, books and games, all at very good prices. There will also be some interesting business and craft sellers as well. A family friendly shopping afternoon, for parents, and grandparents, to stock up on useful and fun items.

SPRING FAIR: Saturday 6 April at Adastra Hall, 10am to 12 noon. A bumper fundraising event for the local animal charity Paws & Claws, with lots of stalls, including plants, homemade cakes, clothes, jewellery, cards, gifts, books, DVDs, toys, household linens and jigsaws. Try your hand at the prize every time tombola and huge raffle. Come along and enjoy a coffee with a seasonal hot cross bun.