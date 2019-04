SPRING FAIR Saturday 6 April from 10am to 12 noon at Adastra, in aid of the local animal charity Paws & Claws.

Many stalls including homemade cakes, gifts, household items and linens, clothes and jewellery, books, DVDs, toys, jigsaws and cat items.

Try your hand at the prize every time tombola and the bumper raffle. In keeping with the seasonal theme teas and coffees served with hot cross buns.