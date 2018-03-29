The Post Office: will shortly change hands. Paul and Sue Baxter have been running it for nearly nine years and have decided to move on, probably back to Dorset where they have family. They have served Hurstpierpoint conscientiously and efficiently with always a friendly word even when the queues are long and people at the back can be impatient! The Post Office Area Manager announced last week that the new postmaster will be Mohammed Rashedul Haque. Paul Baxter tells me that Mr. Haque has long experience of Post Office work. The Post Office will close on Saturday 7 April at 12.30 pm for refurbishment and open again on Wednesday, 25 April at 1 pm. It will offer ‘an enhanced range of products’ to meet customer needs. Hurstpierpoint will warmly welcome Mr. Haque, but we shall miss Paul and Sue Baxter. Thanks to them for their long service to the community and all good wishes for the future.

The High Street is filling up again: Gallery 92 opened on the weekend – at 92 High Street - after a successful try out in the premises previously occupied by Vanilla. Clare & John Harms and Pam Holmes were busy at work when I popped in. They tell me they have a year’s lease to start with. The shop looks lovely with pictures all around the walls, shelves of beautiful gifts, and stands displaying Pam’s glass work.

Olive is also now open at 40 High Street under the ownership of Chris Norgan. He has long experience of running shops selling beautiful antiques and furnishings for interiors both here and in Canada. There are pieces of elegant furniture, mirrors, art works and all manner of delights. His opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays 12 noon to 5 pm and Mondays by appointment.

Both these new businesses add to the variety of our High Street. We wish them well. I think there are now just four empty premises. Let us hope that warmer weather will encourage more businesses to open up.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Saturday, 7 April, 7 pm, Village Centre: RNLI Annual Quiz Night for teams of 6 people. Contact Philip Eastell on 07749 278992

Saturday, 14 April, 1000 to 1130 am. Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-market in aid of St. Christopher’s. This is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents. Entrance fee remains at 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones etc. to sell. Please do come along and join us.

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 April, Hurst Players Theatre: Doors open 7.30 pm Performance starts 8 pm. DEAD GUILTY is a tense psychological study of guilt and obsession by the author of The Business of Murder. It concerns an attractive young graphic artist whose leg is badly injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel. Housebound and depressed, Julia is tormented when things disappear, a Mexican orange blossom materialises on her shambling Victorian terrace and someone prowls around upstairs at night. While a kindly counsellor contends with Julia’s suicidal tendencies and a besotted handyman helps around the house and garden, the excessively solicitous widow of the dead man comes into Julia’s life. Suspense builds throughout the play and one is constantly on the edge of one’s seat wondering how it will all end. Tickets are on sale now and are available online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk at £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday and £11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday 21 April, 6-7.30 pm: Music in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Cascade Creative Recovery Choir. The Choir is formed of people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Performing is part of their road to recovery and we are very pleased to welcome them. Do come and support them. Out of respect for them, the bar will not serve alcoholic drinks this evening.

Sunday 22 April, 7 pm: St John the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Newtimber, BN6 9BT: Alison Murdoch talks about her life and her book ‘Bed 12’, a real life thriller with a silver lining which is described as ‘a love letter to the NHS’. Alison has catalogued paintings for Sotheby’s, set up night-shelters for homeless people, set up a catering service for refugees and other adventures. Tickets £10 to include refreshments from Gillian Keith, 01273 835013, gillian.bedlam@googlemail.com. Proceeds for the upkeep of this beautiful rural church.