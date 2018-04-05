News: The Post Office will shortly change hands. Paul and Sue Baxter have been running it for nearly nine years and have decided to move on. The Post Office will close on Saturday 7 April at 12.30 pm for refurbishment and open again on Wednesday, 25 April at 1 pm with the new postmaster, Mr. Haque. It will offer ‘an enhanced range of products’ to meet customer needs. Thanks to Paul and Sue Baxter for their long service to the community and all good wishes for the future.

Gallery 92 is open at 92 High Street. Clare & John Harms and Pam Holmes have a year’s lease to start with. The shop looks lovely with pictures all around the walls, shelves of beautiful gifts, and stands displaying Pam’s glass work.

Olive is open at 40 High Street under the ownership of Chris Norgan. He has long experience of running shops selling beautiful antiques and furnishings for interiors both here and in Canada. There are pieces of elegant furniture, mirrors, art works and all manner of delights. His opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays 12 noon to 5 pm and Mondays by appointment.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Diary: Saturday, 7 April, 7 pm, Village Centre. RNLI Annual Quiz Night for teams of 6 people. Contact Philip Eastell on 07749 278992

Wednesday, 11 April, 2.30 pm, Long Melford, Albourne Road, (opposite Benfells). Topical Discussion on the changes women have experienced over the past 100 years. Everyone welcome to come to this afternoon Mothers Union meeting to share their knowledge and experience. Non members £2 which includes tea and home made cake.

Saturday, 14 April, 1000 to 1130 am. Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park. Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-market in aid of St. Christopher’s. This is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents. Entrance fee remains at 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones etc. to sell. Please do come along and join us.

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 April, Hurst Players Theatre, Doors open 7.30 pm Performance starts 8 pm. DEAD GUILTY is a tense psychological study of guilt and obsession by the author of The Business of Murder. It concerns an attractive young graphic artist whose leg is badly injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel. Housebound and depressed, Julia is tormented when things disappear, a Mexican orange blossom materialises on her shambling Victorian terrace and someone prowls around upstairs at night. While a kindly counsellor contends with Julia’s suicidal tendencies and a besotted handyman helps around the house and garden, the excessively solicitous widow of the dead man comes into Julia’s life. Suspense builds throughout the play and one is constantly on the edge of one’s seat wondering how it will all end. Tickets are on sale now and are available online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk at £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday and £11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday, 17 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre. Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. Gardening for the Young-at-heart by Lesley Chamberlain. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Saturday 21 April, 6-7.30 pm: Music in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church. Brighton Cascade Creative Recovery Choir. The Choir is formed of people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Performing is part of their road to recovery and we are very pleased to welcome them. Do come and support them. Out of respect for them, the bar will not serve alcoholic drinks this evening.

Sunday 22 April, 7 pm: St John the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Newtimber, BN6 9BT. Alison Murdoch talks about her life and her book ‘Bed 12’, a real life thriller with a silver lining which is described as ‘a love letter to the NHS’. Alison has catalogued paintings for Sotheby’s, set up night-shelters for homeless people, set up a catering service for refugees and other adventures. Tickets £10 to include refreshments from Gillian Keith, 01273 835013, gillian.bedlam@googlemail.com. Proceeds for the upkeep of this beautiful rural church.

SUNDAY 22 APRIL, Hurst Village Cinema, Doors: 2.30pm Film: 3pm. A United Kingdom (PG). A United Kingdom tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Khama, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana), and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families and the British and South African governments. Seretse and Ruth defied family, Apartheid and empire - their love triumphed over every obstacle flung in their path and in so doing they transformed their nation and inspired the world. Filmmaker Amma Asante brings us this remarkable true story told with terrific warmth and idealism, style and wit – and irresistible storytelling relish. Thursday 26 April. Still Walking (U); Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm