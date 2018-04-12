Roberta Taylor: Assistant Clerk to the Parish Council, retires on 13 April. She has given dedicated service to the Council and the whole community for many years and we owe her our heartfelt thanks. In particular, she has pioneered and led the ‘Tea Party Scheme’ which provides very enjoyable monthly social gatherings in private houses for people who mostly live on their own.

The Post Office: is closed for refurbishment until Wednesday, 25 April at 1 pm when it will re-open under the management of the new postmaster, Mr. Haque. It will offer ‘an enhanced range of products’ to meet customer needs. In the meantime, the nearest post offices are in Hassocks and Ditchling.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Tuesday 10 to Saturday 14 April, Hurst Players Theatre, Doors open 7.30 pm Performance starts 8 pm: Dead Guilty is a tense psychological study of guilt and obsession by the author of The Business of Murder. It concerns an attractive young graphic artist whose leg is badly injured in a car crash that occurred when a business associate suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel. Housebound and depressed, Julia is tormented when things disappear, a Mexican orange blossom materialises on her shambling Victorian terrace and someone prowls around upstairs at night. While a kindly counsellor contends with Julia’s suicidal tendencies and a besotted handyman helps around the house and garden, the excessively solicitous widow of the dead man comes into Julia’s life. Suspense builds throughout the play and one is constantly on the edge of one’s seat wondering how it will all end. Tickets are on sale now and are available online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk at £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday and £11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, 14 April, 1000 to 1130 am. Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-market in aid of St. Christopher’s. This is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents. Entrance fee remains at 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection.

Saturday 14 April, 10 am – 2 pm, Village Centre: Heber Opera’s Spring Craft Fair. Contact Jenny Letton for further information (jenny.letton@btinternet.com)

Saturday, 14 April, 2 pm, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Society AGM.

Tuesday, 17 April, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. Gardening for the Young-at-heart by Lesley Chamberlain.

Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Wednesday, 18 April, 8 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mothers’ Union meeting with talk by Gail Millar on the new charity ‘Befriended’ which she has set up. Non-members welcome, £2 entrance.

Saturday, 21 April, 2.30 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Hedgehog Haven, Trevor Weeks, MBE, the founder of WRAS, is the speaker.

Saturday 21 April, 6-7.30 pm: Music in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Cascade Creative Recovery Choir. The Choir is formed of people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Performing is part of their road to recovery and we are very pleased to welcome them. Do come and support them. Out of respect for them, the bar will not serve alcoholic drinks this evening. Tickets £5, pay on the door or contact me to reserve your seat.

Sunday 22 April, 7 pm: St John the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Newtimber, BN6 9BT: Alison Murdoch talks about her life and her book ‘Bed 12’, a real life thriller with a silver lining which is described as ‘a love letter to the NHS’. Alison has catalogued paintings for Sotheby’s, set up night-shelters for homeless people, set up a catering service for refugees and other adventures. Tickets £10 to include refreshments from Gillian Keith, 01273 835013, gillian.bedlam@googlemail.com. Proceeds for the upkeep of this beautiful rural church.

Wednesday, 25 April, 6 pm, Bowls Club, South Avenue Recreation Ground: Bowls Club Taster Session.

This month’s Village Cinema – there are only two films in April because of the Players production of Dead Guilty

SUNDAY 22 APRIL, Hurst Village Cinema, Doors: 2.30pm Film: 3pm: A United Kingdom (PG)

A United Kingdom tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Khama, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana), and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families and the British and South African governments. Seretse and Ruth defied family, Apartheid and empire - their love triumphed over every obstacle flung in their path and in so doing they transformed their nation and inspired the world. Filmmaker Amma Asante brings us this remarkable true story told with terrific warmth and idealism, style and wit – and irresistible storytelling relish.

THURSDAY 26 APRIL Still Walking (U); Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm: A lyrical, profoundly moving, yet gently humorous film by Hirokazu Kore-eda, director of Our Little Sister. His most personal work to date, the film depicts one day in the life of the Yokoyama family, who are gathered together for a commemorative ritual whose nature only gradually becomes clear. Absolutely pitch-perfect and featuring vivid, heartrending and heart-warming performances with a gentle naturalism, Still Walking is an extraordinary portrayal of the ties that bind us

Friday, 27 April, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Historical Society meeting with Roger Packham speaking on ‘Tales from Sussex Newspapers’. Non-members welcome, £2 entrance.