The Post Office: is closed for refurbishment until Wednesday, 25 April at 1 pm when it will re-open under the management of the new postmaster, Mr. Haque. It will offer ‘an enhanced range of products’ to meet customer needs. In the meantime, the nearest post offices are in Hassocks and Ditchling.

One of the themes of Hurst Festival: is ‘Peace’ – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held in June.

Charity Shop: The managers are very grateful indeed for the generous donation of goods for sale. So many people benefit from this. But just a reminder that goods should never be left outside the shop when it is closed. On several occasions recently sacks of goods have been left outside overnight and had to be discarded. Rain and rats are always a hazard.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Saturday, 21 April, 2.30 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Hedgehog Haven, Trevor Weeks, MBE, the founder of WRAS, is the speaker.

Saturday 21 April, 6-7.30 pm: Music in the West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Cascade Creative Recovery Choir. The Choir is formed of people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Performing is part of their road to recovery and we are very pleased to welcome them. Do come and support them. Out of respect for them, the bar will not serve alcoholic drinks this evening. Tickets £5, pay on the door or contact me to reserve your seat.

Sunday 22 April, 7 pm: St John the Evangelist Church, Church Lane, Newtimber, BN6 9BT: Alison Murdoch talks about her life and her book ‘Bed 12’, a real life thriller with a silver lining which is described as ‘a love letter to the NHS’. Alison has catalogued paintings for Sotheby’s, set up night-shelters for homeless people, set up a catering service for refugees and other adventures. Tickets £10 to include refreshments from Gillian Keith, 01273 835013, gillian.bedlam@googlemail.com. Proceeds for the upkeep of this beautiful rural church.

Wednesday, 25 April, 6 pm, Bowls Club, South Avenue Recreation Ground: Bowls Club Taster Session.

This month’s Village Cinema – there are only two films in April because of the Players production of Dead Guilty. Sunday 22 April, Hurst Village Cinema, Doors: 2.30pm Film: 3pm:A United Kingdom (PG)

A United Kingdom tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Khama, the King of Bechuanaland (modern Botswana), and Ruth Williams, the London office worker he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families and the British and South African governments. Seretse and Ruth defied family, Apartheid and empire - their love triumphed over every obstacle flung in their path and in so doing they transformed their nation and inspired the world. Filmmaker Amma Asante brings us this remarkable true story told with terrific warmth and idealism, style and wit – and irresistible storytelling relish.

Thursday 26 April, Still Walking (U); Doors: 7.30pm Film: 8pm: A lyrical, profoundly moving, yet gently humorous film by Hirokazu Kore-eda, director of Our Little Sister. His most personal work to date, the film depicts one day in the life of the Yokoyama family, who are gathered together for a commemorative ritual whose nature only gradually becomes clear. Absolutely pitch-perfect and featuring vivid, heartrending and heart-warming performances with a gentle naturalism, Still Walking is an extraordinary portrayal of the ties that bind us

Friday, 27 April, 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Historical Society meeting with Roger Packham speaking on ‘Tales from Sussex Newspapers’. Non-members welcome, £2 entrance.