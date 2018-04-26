The Post Office: is closed for refurbishment until Wednesday, 25 April at 1 pm when it will re-open under the management of the new postmaster, Mr. Haque. It will offer ‘an enhanced range of products’ to meet customer needs. In the meantime, the nearest post offices are in Hassocks and Ditchling.

One of the themes of Hurst Festival is ‘Peace’: – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held in June.

St Christopher’s Mini Mart & Coffee morning: A very big “Thank You” to everyone who contributed gifts/cakes/books/prizes/plants for the Friends of St Christopher’s Mini Mart and Coffee Morning held on Saturday 14th April in the Hurstpierpoint Guide HQ. We had a good turn-out of visitors and raised the best part of £500 for the benefit of our residents at the Home. We are so grateful for everyone’s continuing support. If there is anyone out there who would be interested in joining our “Friends” committee I would love to hear from you... It’s not an onerous task, just four meetings a year and the coffee morning/mini-mart fund-raising event. If you’d like to know more, please ring Jo Kearns on 01273 834200. Many thanks once again.

Charity Shop: The managers are very grateful indeed for the generous donation of goods for sale. So many people benefit from this. But just a reminder that goods should never be left outside the shop when it is closed. On several occasions recently sacks of goods have been left outside overnight and had to be discarded. Rain and rats are always a hazard.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Friday 4th May, Scout HQ, Trinity Road: Charity Lunch in aid of Holidays for Families in Need Do come and enjoy a delicious and sociable home made lunch- 2 courses plus tea/coffee - and all for only £7! WHERE? Scout Headquarters, Trinity Road WHEN? Friday 4th May COST? £7 for adults, £2 for children WHY? Raising money to help provide a caravan holiday for families in need (Mothers Union charity AFIA - Away From It All). Everyone welcome.

On Saturday 5th May, at 10.30 am: come to Holy Trinity Church to hear Prospery Raymond speak about Christian Aid’s work in Haiti.

Prospéry Raymond lives and works in Haiti, and leads Christian Aid’s work there. He says “You could be forgiven for associating Haiti with disaster: when the country is mentioned, it is usually alongside words like ‘earthquake’, ‘hurricane’, ‘political turmoil’ and ‘cholera’.” Come and hear the real story of working with poor communities in Haiti. There will be coffee and home-made cakes, a Fairtrade stall, and home-made jams and chutneys as well!