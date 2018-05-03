The Post Office is open again!: Welcome to our new Postmaster, Rashed Haque. He owns several post offices in Somerset so is very experienced in the business and looks forward to getting to know his new community. The counters have been upgraded so it’s easier for customers to talk to staff.

Charity Shop’s new opening hours: From May onwards, the shop will be open all day every Wednesday and half day on Saturdays, instead of the other way round. The hours are therefore Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 pm. From 2 May, everything marked with a ‘yellow spot’ is half price! Bargains galore!

Plea from the children of St Lawrence School: Can you help us cross the road safely? St Lawrence School have a fantastic lollipop lady, in Helen, who guides the children across Cuckfield Road at the start and end of every day but they are desperately in need of an equally committed lollipop ‘person’ or ‘people’ for Trinity Road. As the school grows, more children will enter and exit via the gate on Trinity Road, there is a greater need to help the pupils and parents cross this increasingly busy road. This is a paid position and training is given by WSCC. The role could be a jobshare if this is helpful and free access to the Treehouse club can be offered to parents. Hourly rate of pay: £7.78 and additional pay of 5 ‘holiday’ weeks per annum (split over 52 weeks) Please contact the school for further details on 01273 833229.

One of the themes of Hurst Festival is ‘Peace’: – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held in June.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Friday 4 May, 12 noon – 2 pm, Scout HQ, Trinity Road: Charity Lunch in aid of Holidays for Families in Need. Do come and enjoy a delicious and sociable home made lunch- 2 courses plus tea/coffee - and all for only £7 for adults and £2 for children. The lunch is to raise money to help provide a caravan holiday for families in need (Mothers Union charity AFIA - Away From It All). Everyone welcome. You can pay on the door.

Saturday 5 May, at 10.30 am, Holy Trinity Church: Prospéry Raymond lives and works in Haiti, and leads Christian Aid’s work there. He says “You could be forgiven for associating Haiti with disaster: when the country is mentioned, it is usually alongside words like ‘earthquake’, ‘hurricane’, ‘political turmoil’ and ‘cholera’.” Come and hear the real story of working with poor communities in Haiti. There will be coffee and home-made cakes, a Fairtrade stall, and home-made jams and chutneys as well!

Wednesday, 9 May, 2.30 pm, at Long Melford, Albourne Road: Michael Nailard will be giving a talk on the ‘Wildlife, Flora and Fauna Group’ Non Mothers’ Union members £2 to include tea and cakes. Everyone welcome. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF ADDRESS.

Hurst Village Cinema: Tickets on line from www.hurstfilms.com or buy from Mishon Mackay in the High Street.

The wonderful thing about our village cinema is that David Saitch introduces us to films that we may well never have heard about, and would be unlikely to see otherwise. The sublime Japanese film, ‘Still Walking’ shown last week was one such. Thanks to David and his companions for expanding our horizons!

Today, Thursday 3 May: The Other Side of Hope (12A) Doors open 7.30 pm. Showing 8 pm.

Thursday 10 May: NT Live ‘Macbeth’, doors open 6.30 pm. Showing 7 pm.

Sunday 20 May: Film Stars don’t die in Liverpool (15), Doors open 2.30 pm. Showing 3 pm.

Saturday, 12 May, Danny House, 7.30 pm Plaegan Piano Trio: evening in aid of Water Aid. Tickets are £15 and includes wine and light refreshments. Please contact 01273 842760 for tickets or more details.

Saturday 19th May, 6pm – 7.30 pm. Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery: Come and listen to the talented Music Scholars from Hurstpierpoint College. You’re in for a treat! Tickets £5, on the door, or by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk. Licensed bar.