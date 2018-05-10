Charity Shop’s new opening hours: From May onwards, the shop will be open all day every Wednesday and half day on Saturdays, instead of the other way round. The hours are therefore Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 pm. From 2 May, everything marked with a ‘yellow spot’ is half price! Bargains galore!

Plea: from the children of St Lawrence School Can you help us cross the road safely? St Lawrence School have a fantastic lollipop lady, in Helen, who guides the children across Cuckfield Road at the start and end of every day but they are desperately in need of an equally committed lollipop ‘person’ or ‘people’ for Trinity Road. As the school grows, more children will enter and exit via the gate on Trinity Road, there is a greater need to help the pupils and parents cross this increasingly busy road. This is a paid position and training is given by WSCC. The role could be a jobshare if this is helpful and free access to the Treehouse club can be offered to parents. Hourly rate of pay: £7.78 and additional pay of 5 ‘holiday’ weeks per annum (split over 52 weeks) Please contact the school for further details on 01273 833229.

One of the themes of Hurst Festival: is ‘Peace’ – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held in June.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Tuesday 15th May 2018 at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Village Centre: WI Resolutions followed by ‘Introducing Myself’ by three invited members. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Hurst Village Cinema: Tickets on line from www.hurstfilms.com or buy from Mishon Mackay in the High Street.

Today - Thursday 10 May: NT Live ‘Macbeth’, doors open 6.30 pm. Showing 7 pm.

Sunday 20 May: Film Stars don’t die in Liverpool (15), Doors open 2.30 pm. Showing 3 pm.

Saturday, 12 May, Danny House, 7.30 pm Plaegan Piano Trio evening in aid of Water Aid. Tickets are £15 and includes wine and light refreshments. Please contact 01273 842760 for tickets or more details.

Saturday 19 May, 6pm – 7.30 pm. Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery: Come and listen to the talented Music Scholars from Hurstpierpoint College. You’re in for a treat! Tickets £5, on the door, or by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk. Licensed bar.

Friday, 25 May, 7.45 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society AGM followed by a talk by Kevin Newman ‘Empires, Migration and Identity’. £3 entry; all welcome.

Saturday, 26 May, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Coffee morning including speaker from Hurst Festival to introduce this year’s events. Plus stalls to browse, tea & cakes.

Sunday, 27 May, 6 pm, Village Centre: Heber Opera perform Verdi’s Rigoletto. Tickets from www.heberopera.co.uk and 01435 866737. £12 unreserved; £14 reserved.

Wednesday 30 May, 7 pm, Village Centre: talk by Amanda Eastaugh from the Stroke Association and your questions answered. Refreshments from 6.30 pm. All Mid Sussex Health Care patients welcome.

Wednesday 6 June, 2.15 pm, Guide HQ: Hurstpierpoint Women’s Institute (WI) Afternoon Branch celebrates its 100th Birthday. They were one of the first branches formed and opened with 55 members in 1918. The Great War had shown that women were not only homemakers but could serve the community in other ways; many joined the services and WVS. After the end of the Second World War, when food was rationed, WI members prepared food parcels for needy families. WI members continue to give service to the community in many ways. They say that though the branch has grown old in years, the members are young at heart! They invite you to join them to celebrate their centenary and welcome you to their meetings which are on the first Wednesday in the month.

Friday 15 June: The Village Cinema is teaming up with Albourne Estate to put on a pop-up cinema screening of the brilliantly witty film Sideways, as part of the celebration of Sussex Wineries Weekend. The film will be screened in the 400 year old barn on the vineyard and you’ll get a glass of Albourne wine with your ticket. What could be nicer than to spend a summer evening watching that classic film about a road trip around the Napa Valley vineyards, in our local vineyard while sipping a glass of their delicious wine? For more information and a link to buy tickets, took at the Sideways Pop Up Cinema page on the Village Cinema website.