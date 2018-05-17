Charity Shop’s: changed opening hours. From May onwards, the shop will be open all day every Wednesday and half day on Saturdays, instead of the other way round. The hours are therefore Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 pm.

One of the themes of Hurst Festival is ‘Peace’: – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held on 12 and 14 June at 8 pm in the Players Theatre. Just turn up if you want to know more or to have a go at one of the smaller parts.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Hurst Village Cinema: Tickets on line from www.hurstfilms.com or buy from Mishon Mackay in the High Street. Sunday 20 May: Film Stars don’t die in Liverpool (15), Doors open 2.30 pm. Showing 3 pm.

Saturday 19 May, 6pm – 7.30 pm. Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery: Come and listen to the talented Music Scholars from Hurstpierpoint College. You’re in for a treat! Tickets £5, on the door, or by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk. Licensed bar.

Friday, 25 May, 7.45 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society AGM followed by a talk by Kevin Newman ‘Empires, Migration and Identity’. £3 entry; all welcome.

Saturday, 26 May, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Coffee morning including Colin Matthews, Director of Hurst Festival, to introduce this year’s events. Plus stalls to browse, tea & cakes.

Sunday, 27 May, 6 pm, Village Centre: Heber Opera perform Verdi’s Rigoletto. Tickets from www.heberopera.co.uk and 01435 866737. £12 unreserved; £14 reserved.

Wednesday 30 May, 7 pm, Village Centre: talk by Amanda Eastaugh from the Stroke Association and your questions answered. Refreshments from 6.30 pm. All Mid Sussex Health Care patients welcome.

Saturday 2 June, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Church Spring Clean Spring is certainly here and we are going to be having a spring clean of the church on Saturday 2nd June between 10— 12pm. If you have any time to spare to come and join in, even if just half an hour, we would be grateful for your support and we are sure we will all have a fun time doing it together. There will be cake and other refreshments provided to give some sustenance to the workers! All cleaning equipment will be provided.

Wednesday 6 June, 2.15 pm, Guide HQ: Hurstpierpoint Women’s Institute (WI) Afternoon Branch celebrates its 100th Birthday. They were one of the first branches formed and opened with 55 members in 1918. The Great War had shown that women were not only homemakers but could serve the community in other ways; many joined the services and WVS. After the end of the Second World War, when food was rationed, WI members prepared food parcels for needy families. WI members continue to give service to the community in many ways. They say that though the branch has grown old in years, the members are young at heart! They invite you to join them to celebrate their centenary and welcome you to their meetings which are on the first Wednesday in the month.

Sunday, 10 June, 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church: The church choir will sing Evensong.

Friday 15 June: The Village Cinema is teaming up with Albourne Estate to put on a pop-up cinema screening of the brilliantly witty film sideways, as part of the celebration of Sussex Wineries Weekend. The film will be screened in the 400 year old barn on the vineyard and you’ll get a glass of Albourne wine with your ticket. What could be nicer than to spend a summer evening watching that classic film about a road trip around the Napa Valley vineyards, in our local vineyard while sipping a glass of their delicious wine? For more information and a link to buy tickets, took at the Sideways Pop Up Cinema page on the Village Cinema website.