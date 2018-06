One of the themes of Hurst Festival is ‘Peace’: – to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The War Cabinet met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice and the Festival has commissioned a play to mark this event when Hurstpierpoint became part of history. If you are interested in taking part, please contact Bob Sampson on sampson.bob@gmail.com or 01273 833397. Auditions will be held on 12 and 14 June at 8 pm in the Players Theatre. Just turn up if you want to know more or to have a go at one of the smaller parts.

Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Saturday, 9 June, 2-5 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: A free talk on the Propagation of Cacti and Succulents by Tony Roberts, organised by the Brighton & Hove branch of the British Cactus & Succulent Society. There will be free refreshments, as well as plants and seeds for sale from Chris and Vicki Cacti, Helios Cacti. Plus find out more about the BCSS and the benefits of membership. For more information from David Bunyan (01273 835284).

Sunday, 10 June, 6 pm, Royal School of Church Music ‘Music Sunday’ Holy Trinity Church: RSCM Music Sunday is a celebration of the music and musicianship that plays so vital and beloved a part of church life. Music Sunday salutes, in words and music, the creativity, discipline, effort, and dedication of singers, instrumentalists, organists and music leaders in local churches. As part of those celebrations, the Choir of Holy Trinity, and a few friends, will be singing Evensong with music from Sir Hubert Parry, Charles Stanford, Balfour Gardiner and John Sanders, a wonderful mix of 19th and 20th century music. Please do come and support this occasion and our choir.

Friday 15 June: The Village Cinema is teaming up with Albourne Estate to put on a pop-up cinema screening of the brilliantly witty film sideways, as part of the celebration of Sussex Wineries Weekend. The film will be screened in the 400 year old barn on the vineyard and you’ll get a glass of Albourne wine with your ticket. What could be nicer than to spend a summer evening watching that classic film about a road trip around the Napa Valley vineyards, in our local vineyard while sipping a glass of their delicious wine? For more information and a link to buy tickets, took at the Sideways Pop Up Cinema page on the Village Cinema website.

Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 June, 8 pm (Doors open 7.30 pm), Players Theatre: Hurst Players present Noel Coward’s ever popular play ‘Hay Fever’. Tickets £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, £11 on Thursday to Saturday. Book online at www.hurstplayers.org.uk.