Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Friday, 15 June, doors open 7.30 pm : The Village Cinema is teaming up with Albourne Estate to put on a pop-up cinema screening of the brilliantly witty film ‘Sideways’, as part of the celebration of Sussex Wineries Weekend. The film will be screened in the 400 year old barn on the vineyard and you’ll get a glass of Albourne wine with your ticket. What could be nicer than to spend a summer evening watching that classic film about a road trip around the Napa Valley vineyards, in our local vineyard while sipping a glass of their delicious wine? For more information and a link to buy tickets, took at the Sideways Pop Up Cinema page on the Village Cinema website.

Saturday, 16 June, 12 noon – 3 pm, St. Lawrence School Summer Fete: Lots of fun, stalls and activities on the school field.

Saturday, 16 June, 3.30 pm, New Inn: Hurst’s Got Talent: Come and sing, dance, play an instrument or act for us and the audience. Application forms on the St Lawrence Fair website: www.stlawrencefair.org.uk.

Saturday 16 – Thursday 28 June, Cuckoo in the Nest competition: Entry forms from Mishon Mackay in the High Street for 50p. Can you spot what doesn’t belong in the window displays of the High Street shops?

Sunday, 17 June, 9.30 am, Village Centre: Yellow Brick Lab – Fathers’ Day Children’s Coding Workshop.

Sunday, 17 June, from 12.30 pm, St Lawrence Fair Pet Show. Small pets 12.30-1.15 pm; Dog Show from 1.30 pm with classes. £1 per entry.

Tuesday, 19 June, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Wolstonbury WI Quiz and Games evening. Visitors welcome. Ring 01273 834421 for details.

Wednesday, 20 June, evening: Mothers Union outing to historic Clayton Church with its unique frescoes.

Saturday, 23 June, 7.30 pm Hurst College Chapel: Sussex Chorus perform Rossini’s Petite Messe Solonelle, conducted by Alan Vincent. Tickets £15/£5 either by phoning 01444 412579 or WeGotTickets.com.

Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 June, 8 pm (Doors open 7.30 pm), Players Theatre: Hurst Players present Noel Coward’s ever popular play ‘Hay Fever’. Tickets £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, £11 on Thursday to Saturday. Book online at www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

Friday, 29 June, 12.30-2.30 pm, South Avenue Recreation Ground: Teddy Bears’ Picnic. Pre-Schoolers, bring your teddies and have some fun with cake decorating, a craft activity, carousel ride, magic show and an ice lolly. Voluntary contributions are gratefully received for this event.

Friday, 29 June, 6 pm – 7.30 pm, St Lawrence Fair Junior Disco: £4 per ticket to include a snack, fruit and unlimited squash/water. Age 4+ (school age). Seating for parents outside the marquee.

Friday, 29 June, from 6 pm, St Lawrence Fair Family BBQ and live music. Come and enjoy an evening’s entertainment with live music, our BBQ and bar.

Saturday, 30 June, 8 am – 5 pm, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint and District Summer Show.

Saturday, 30 June, St Lawrence Fair Day, from 12 noon, South Avenue Recreation Ground. The procession starts from Marchants Road at about 1 pm and reaches the Rec about an hour later. Some traffic restrictions en route, via Cuckfield Road, Western Road and the High Street, but the Fair Committee aim for the least possible disruption to through traffic. Hurst Life includes information on all the events in this month’s excellent edition.

Saturday, 30 June, Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club, South Avenue: The club will be open during the St Lawrence Fair for visitors to try bowling with some club members. All are welcome, including children. Just turn up!