Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Hurst Village Cinema: are being considered for awards yet again, but there is one award which the people of Hurstpierpoint could help us win, the Filmbankmedia Audience Award. This award is sponsored by the film distributors Filmbankmedia with the aim of hearing the voices of Community Cinema audiences. This is the only award that gives a monetary prize, with £1,000 going to the winning organisation, which would go into our pot to improve what we do and perhaps put on some special events. We would ask everyone who can, to complete the sentence below, in no more than 100 words: My community benefits from having a community cinema because… Please send your responses to info@hurstfilms.com and we will collate them and send them on.

Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 June, 8 pm (Doors open 7.30 pm), Players Theatre: Hurst Players present Noel Coward’s ever popular play ‘Hay Fever’. Tickets £10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, £11 on Thursday to Saturday. Book online at www.hurstplayers.org.uk.

Friday, 29 June, 12.30-2.30 pm, South Avenue Recreation Ground: Teddy Bears’ Picnic. Pre-Schoolers, bring your teddies and have some fun with cake decorating, a craft activity, carousel ride, magic show and an ice lolly. Voluntary contributions are gratefully received for this event.

Friday, 29 June, 6 pm – 7.30 pm, St Lawrence Fair Junior Disco: £4 per ticket to include a snack, fruit and unlimited squash/water. Age 4+ (school age). Seating for parents outside the marquee.

Friday, 29 June, from 6 pm, St Lawrence Fair Family BBQ and live music. Come and enjoy an evening’s entertainment with live music, our BBQ and bar.

Saturday 30 June, 8 am – 5 pm, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint and District Summer Show.

Saturday 30 June, St Lawrence Fair Day, from 12 noon, South Avenue Recreation Ground. The procession starts from Marchants Road at about 1 pm and reaches the Rec about an hour later. Some traffic restrictions en route, via Cuckfield Road, Western Road and the High Street, but the Fair Committee aim for the least possible disruption to through traffic. Hurst Life includes information on all the events in this month’s excellent edition.

Saturday 30 June, Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club, South Avenue: The club will be open during the St Lawrence Fair for visitors to try bowling with some club members. All are welcome, including children. Just turn up!

Hurst Village Cinema announces … upcoming NT Live Screenings

NT Live have begun releasing details of upcoming live broadcasts. Tickets are available via their website or from Mishon Mackay, apart from King Lear.

Thursday, 6 September, doors open 6.30 pm, Broadcast 7 pm. ‘Julie’ by Polly Stenham, after Strindberg.

King Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role, Thursday, 27 September. Tickets will only be available from the Festival Box Office and Festival website.