Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

St. Lawrence Fair day was amazing, helped by glorious sunshine, and – as always – bringing the village community together to share the fun and friendship. Congratulations to the Fair Committee for giving us this annual fantastic experience.

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Twinning Association are inviting our friends from St Martin de Boscherville once again to visit during Hurst Festival fortnight, 15 to 30 September. The Association is always looking for new members and hosts for guests. Please contact the Chairman, Mike Shute, on 01273 833195 if you would like to know more.

Sunday, 8 July, 2.30 pm, St John the Evangelist Church, Newtimber: Bach’s Goldberg Variations Concert and Strawberry Cream Tea. Tickets available - contact 01273 831877 or lucy.newtimber@icloud.com. Parking available in the Old Rectory and Newtimber Place fields.

Tuesday, 17 July, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Trinity Road: Wolstonbury WI monthly meeting with talk on Chinese Freshwater Pearls –‘ Shell to Neck’, by Barbara Bartlett. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries to 01273 834421

The Village Cinema announces … upcoming NT Live Screenings: NT Live have begun releasing details of upcoming live broadcasts. Tickets are available via their website or from Mishon Mackay, apart from King Lear.

Thursday, 6 September, doors open 6.30 pm, Broadcast 7 pm. ‘Julie’ by Polly Stenham, after Strindberg. King Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role, Thursday, 27 September. Tickets for King Lear will only be available from the Festival Box Office and Festival website.

Help for women in need: There are homeless women in Brighton, many of them sleeping rough through no fault of their own, having been subjected to domestic violence, illness or just bad luck. Tates of South Downs Nurseries are collecting items to help; these include sunscreen, soap, shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene, products, handbags and clean T shirts. The collection point is just inside the cafe in South Downs Nursery and you can drop items off there. If you can help, please do, but also please spread the message.