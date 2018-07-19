Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Twinning Association: are inviting our friends from St Martin de Boscherville once again to visit during Hurst Festival fortnight, 15 to 30 September. The Association is always looking for new members and hosts for guests. Please contact the Chairman, Mike Shute, on 01273 833195 if you would like to know more.

Hurst Festival: brochures will be delivered to as many households as possible, and booking opens to the public on 23 July, online at www.hurstfestival.org or in the box office at the Players Theatre. It’s a fantastic programme with something for everyone. It’s your Festival! Enjoy it!

Saturday, 21 July, Open Afternoon: 2 – 4 pm, for the charity Paws & Claws at the cattery, Coombe Down, London Road, Sayers Common, BN6 9HZ. From 2pm to 4pm go along and see the cats, and browse the many stalls of gifts, plants, cards, bric a brac, books, DVDs, catmobilia, toys, and try your hand at the tombola, teddy tombola, and raffle. Tea and homemade cakes. Hoping that the good weather continues, as the event is weather permitting. Car parking and free entry. See website www.pawsandclaws_ars.org.uk.

Sunday, 22 July, 11.30 am, starting at South Avenue Recreation Ground: RNLI Treasure Hunt around the village. Enjoy a nice walk and perhaps learn something new about our village! Entry fee £3. Last entry 1.30 pm Finish the afternoon with your own picnic.

Saturday, 4 August, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Art Workshop run by Joan Booker and June Ward, and Writing Workshop run by Miriam Patrick and Liz Young. A chance to respond to the church building in art or writing. No previous experience needed. All welcome. Materials will be provided and the workshop is free.

The Village Cinema announces: … upcoming NT Live Screenings

NT Live have begun releasing details of upcoming live broadcasts. Tickets are available via their website or from Mishon Mackay, apart from King Lear.

Thursday, 6 September, doors open 6.30 pm, Broadcast 7 pm. ‘Julie’ by Polly Stenham, after Strindberg. King Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role, Thursday, 27 September. Tickets for King Lear will only be available from the Festival Box Office and Festival website.

Help for women in need: There are homeless women in Brighton, many of them sleeping rough through no fault of their own, having been subjected to domestic violence, illness or just bad luck. Tates of South Downs Nurseries are collecting items to help; these include sunscreen, soap, shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene, products, handbags and clean T shirts. The collection point is just inside the cafe in South Downs Nursery and you can drop items off there. If you can help, please do, but also please spread the message.