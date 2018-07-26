Everyone: Do please let me have information about meetings, activities, outings and so forth, about a week in advance. It’s particularly helpful for people moving into Hurstpierpoint to know what is going on here, with contact details for who is organising events and where they happen.

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Twinning Association are inviting our friends from St Martin de Boscherville once again to visit during Hurst Festival fortnight, 15 to 30 September. The Association is always looking for new members and hosts for guests. Please contact the Chairman, Mike Shute, on 01273 833195 if you would like to know more.

Hurst Festival brochures are now being delivered to as many households as possible. Booking opened to the public on 23 July, online at www.hurstfestival.org or in the box office at the Players Theatre which opens today, 26 July. It’s a fantastic programme with something for everyone. It’s your Festival! Enjoy it! If you didn’t received a brochure, please pick one up in many of the shops, the library, and other places.

The Sussex Harmonisers have two four part harmony chorus groups: a male four part harmony chorus that sing barbershop type songs which meets every Tuesday at 7 pm at St Pauls school in Burgess Hill and a more recently formed ladies chorus, Harmony Corporation, who meet on Mondays at 7pm at Kings Hall in Burgess Hill. They welcome new members for both choruses. Contact Tony Fermor for more info on tonyfermor207@btinternet.com.

Saturday, 4 August, 10 am – 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church: Art Workshop run by Joan Booker and June Ward, and Writing Workshop run by Miriam Patrick and Liz Young. A chance to respond to the church building in art or writing. No previous experience needed. All welcome. Materials will be provided and the workshop is free.

The Village Cinema announces … upcoming NT Live Screenings

NT Live have begun releasing details of upcoming live broadcasts. Tickets are available via their website or from Mishon Mackay, apart from King Lear.

Thursday, 6 September, doors open 6.30 pm, Broadcast 7 pm. ‘Julie’ by Polly Stenham, after Strindberg. King Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role, Thursday, 27 September. Tickets for King Lear will only be available from the Festival Box Office and Festival website.

Help for women in need: There are homeless women in Brighton, many of them sleeping rough through no fault of their own, having been subjected to domestic violence, illness or just bad luck. Tates of South Downs Nurseries are collecting items to help; these include sunscreen, soap, shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene, products, handbags and clean T shirts. The collection point is just inside the cafe in South Downs Nursery and you can drop items off there. If you can help, please do, but also please spread the message.