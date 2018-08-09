It’s pretty quiet: in the village in terms of meetings and activities while we enjoy the lovely weather and the summer holidays though the High Street seems busier than usual as people wander about in the sunshine. I do hope that the traders are benefiting. Do let me know if there is anything you’d like included in this column in August.

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Twinning Association: are inviting our friends from St Martin de Boscherville once again to visit during Hurst Festival fortnight, 15 to 30 September. The Association is always looking for new members and hosts for guests. Please contact the Chairman, Mike Shute, on 01273 833195 if you would like to know more.

Hurst Festival: Some events have sold out and others are getting near to that point, so do book as soon as you can to make sure you get to the events you most want to attend! Book online at www.hurstfestival.org or in the box office at the Players Theatre which is open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

The Sussex Harmonisers: have two four part harmony chorus groups: a male four part harmony chorus that sing barbershop type songs which meets every Tuesday at 7 pm at St Pauls school in Burgess Hill and a more recently formed ladies chorus, Harmony Corporation, who meet on Mondays at 7pm at Kings Hall in Burgess Hill. They welcome new members for both choruses. Contact Tony Fermor for more info on tonyfermor207@btinternet.com.

Thursday, 9 August, 8 pm, Village Centre, Parish Council Meeting: Finance and General Purposes Committee. All meetings are open to the public.

Thursday, 16 August 8 ppm. Village Centre, Parish Council Meeting; Parkland Management Committee. All meetings are open to the public.

Sunday, 19 August, all day, Hurst Allotment Open Day: Albourne Road, with Bryony Hill book signing between 11 a.m. and 1 pm. Come and obtain information about attracting hedgehogs and bees to your garden; all welcome.

Sunday, 19 August, 1-4 pm, Blue Cross Tea Party: 67 Lodge Lane, Keymer. Drinks and home-made cakes at this charity fundraiser.

Thursday, 23 August, 7 pm, Village Centre: Woodland, Flora and Fauna Group: illustrated talk on the ‘Wonders of Yew’ by Fred Hagender, the co-founder of the Ancient Yew Group.

Thursday, 23 August, 8 pm Village Centre, Parish Council Meeting: Planning Committee. All meetings are open to the public.

Help for women in need: There are homeless women in Brighton, many of them sleeping rough through no fault of their own, having been subjected to domestic violence, illness or just bad luck. Tates of South Downs Nurseries are collecting items to help; these include sunscreen, soap, shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene, products, handbags and clean T shirts. The collection point is just inside the cafe in South Downs Nursery and you can drop items off there. If you can help, please do, but also please spread the message.