Sunday, 2 September, The 1918 Lloyd George Garden Party, Danny House, New Way Lane, 2 – 6 pm.: Celebrate the centenary of the end of the First World War with a fantastic garden party at Danny! In 1918, a garden party was held in the grounds of Danny to raise funds ‘for the comfort of the troops’ and this event marks a hundred years since it happened. There will be music, Harris’s funfair, fun for kids, food and drink. Actors dressed as members of the War Cabinet, which met at Danny to work out the terms of the Armistice, will be mingling with the crowds. Come and chat with David Lloyd George and Winston Churchill! Tickets from the Festival Box Office in the Players Theatre (open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9.30 a.m. to 1 pm) or online from www.hurstfestival.org. Family ticket £20; individual ticket £5. It will be fantastic! Tickets also available at the entrance to Danny Park.

Linked with this, Kevin Carey’s play ‘Winning the Peace’ which records these historic events, is on at the Players Theatre on 24, 26, 28 and 30 September as part of Hurst Festival. Tickets for all events are selling well, so hurry along to the box office to get yours!

Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Twinning Association: are inviting our friends from St Martin de Boscherville once again to visit during Hurst Festival fortnight, 15 to 30 September. The Association is always looking for new members and hosts for guests. Please contact the Chairman, Mike Shute, on 01273 833195 if you would like to know more.

Hurst Festival: Some events have sold out and others are getting near to that point, so do book as soon as you can to make sure you get to the events you most want to attend! Book online at www.hurstfestival.org or in the box office at the Players Theatre which is open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

The Sussex Harmonisers have two four part harmony chorus groups: a male four part harmony chorus that sing barbershop type songs which meets every Tuesday at 7 pm at St Pauls school in Burgess Hill and a more recently formed ladies chorus, Harmony Corporation, who meet on Mondays at 7pm at Kings Hall in Burgess Hill. They welcome new members for both choruses. Contact Tony Fermor for more info on tonyfermor207@btinternet.com.

Thursday, 16 August 8 ppm. Village Centre, Parish Council Meeting; Parkland Management Committee. All meetings are open to the public.

Sunday, 19 August, all day, Hurst Allotment Open Day: Albourne Road, with Bryony Hill book signing between 11 a.m. and 1 pm. Come and obtain information about attracting hedgehogs and bees to your garden; all welcome.

Sunday, 19 August, 1-4 pm, Blue Cross Tea Party: 67 Lodge Lane, Keymer. Drinks and home-made cakes at this charity fundraiser.

Thursday, 23 August, 7 pm, Village Centre: Woodland, Flora and Fauna Group, illustrated talk on the ‘Wonders of Yew’ by Fred Hagender, the co-founder of the Ancient Yew Group.

Thursday, 23 August, 8 pm Village Centre, Parish Council Meeting: Planning Committee. All meetings are open to the public.