Welcome to three new shops: opening in the High Street. Revilo 6 is on the corner of the High Street and Cuckfield Road, where Polka Dot used to be. The windows are full of lovely things to enhance our homes.

At 110 High Street, The Garden Spa is opening for business offering a wide range of treatments, with an eco-friendly policy.

And at 108, a new barber shop is being got ready with smart white tiling on the walls.

It is up to all of us to help new businesses get established and to support all our traders in the High Street. ‘Use it or lose it’ may be a cliché, but it is true!

Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society: 8 pm, on the last Friday of each month, Guide HQ. Next meeting, 26 October: Are you interested in what happened in times past? Or what’s going on in the world around us? Then why not come along to Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society? We are looking for new members. At each meeting we have a different, expert speaker who gives an illustrated talk. And you get to meet our friendly members who have similar interests to you. Margaret Nicolle will be speaking on the Great Irish Famine of the 1840s. Subjects at future meetings include An English History of Freedom, the Geology of Sussex and Art Nouveau. The entry fee is £3, or you can become a member of our Society for an annual subscription of £13. Contact Bill Kent, Chairman, 01273 832280

Friday 26 October, 8 pm, Village Cinema at the Players Theatre: The Old Dark House (PG), received 5-star reviews everywhere for this gloriously restored classic which invented the ‘creepy house film genre’ at the same time as lampooning. Both creepy and very funny in turn.

Sunday 28 October, 3 pm: The Olive Tree (12A), a deceptively simple, soulful film filled with gentleness and charm which has two stars, the feisty Spanish actress and a vast, gnarled, thousand-year-old olive tree.

Reverse Advent Calendar Scheme: Christmas is coming, but for some families it is a struggle to manage the additional demands on income. The churches and other groups in the village are organising a ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ scheme again this year. Just find a box, and put an item into it every day during Advent (December 1st to December 24th) and bring it to Holy Trinity Church, or contact me to arrange delivery. Non-perishable food (tins and packets) plus other items including toiletries, will be very welcome. See a longer article in Hurst Life for more details. The contents of the boxes will be given to two charities - Family Support Work and Off the Fence – which support people in need. Gifts will be distributed very soon after Christmas when budgets have often been stretched to the limit.