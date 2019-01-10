Happy new year to everyone: and thank you for all the contributions throughout last year. Please keep them coming.

Reverse Advent Calendar Scheme: 40 kind and generous families contributed to this heartwarming project to put something into a box throughout Advent (1 to 24 December) to help other families who are in need. These boxes contained basic needs such as tinned and packeted food, toiletries, and also chocolates, woolly hats and notebooks. All these gifts, totalling some 900 items, have been given to the charity, Family Support Work, who will distribute them appropriately. Thanks to all who took part.

The Hurst Monthly Social Group: is a new group for members to meet up, learn and share knowledge in a social setting. We will be meeting on the 1st Wednesday of each month from the 6th February 2019 from 2.00 to 4.00 at the Guide Headquarters, Trinity Road Car Park, Hurstpierpoint. The first speaker is Mak Norman who is talking on Anglo Saxon History and on the 6th March we have Ian Gledhill on Art Deco. The first two meetings are free after which there will be an annual membership fee. Tea coffee and biscuits will be provided, we have a varied and interesting schedule planned for the year and hope both men and women of all ages will come and join us. Contact Dianne on 01273 835284 or Ann on 07806 670359 for details.

Wednesday, 16 January, 8 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mothers’ Union talk on Cycling without Age – talk by Bridget Hamilton on the ‘trishaw project’ which is giving so much pleasure to less mobile residents. Come and hear all about it.

Saturday, 19 January, 11 am to 1230 pm, New Inn, Councillors Surgery: Local councillors from Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Parish Council hold one of their regular clinics.

Saturday 19 January, 6 pm to 7.30 pm, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Hurstpierpoint Poetry Appreciation Group entertain you with ‘The Truth about Love?’ which is their choice of poetry on the theme of love, with music provided by singer, Belinda Sharp, accompanied on the piano by Dave Farmer. A romantic evening, not to be missed! Email: margaret@112a.co.uk or phone to reserve your place, on 01273 835113, or just turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head, licensed bar.

Friday, 25 January, 7.45 pm, Guide HQ, Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society: Talk by Dr. Geoffrey Mead on ‘Sussex on the Rocks – Geology’. Admission free to members, £3 to non members. All welcome.

Saturday, 26 January, 10 am to 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church, Coffee Morning: Bargain sale of books, china, unwanted gifts, vintage treasures, jewellery, all only 20p! Help at these monthly coffee mornings would be appreciated. Please ring Catherine Thompson on 01273 834497 if you would like to help.

Saturday, 26 January, 2.30 pm Village Centre: Mid Sussex Health Care PPG and the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council host a presentation on ‘New Year, New Things to do’ followed by refreshments. Free.