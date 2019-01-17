The Hurst Monthly Social Group is a new group for members to meet up, learn and share knowledge in a social setting. We will be meeting on the 1st Wednesday of each month from the 6th February 2019 from 2.00 to 4.00 at the Guide Headquarters, Trinity Road Car Park, Hurstpierpoint. The first speaker is Mak Norman who is talking on Anglo Saxon History and on the 6th March we have Ian Gledhill on Art Deco. The first two meetings are free after which there will be an annual membership fee. Tea coffee and biscuits will be provided, we have a varied and interesting schedule planned for the year and hope both men and women of all ages will come and join us. Contact Dianne on 01273 835284 or Ann on 07806 670359 for details.

Thursday 24 January 2019, 8pm, Hurst Village Cinema at the Players Theatre: Cold War (15) Poland/Subtitles/2018/98mins; £4 members / £6 non members. A passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate - an impossible love story in impossible times. From the director of Oscar winning Ida, this film has already scooped numerous nominations and awards around the world including most recently a BAFTA 2019 nomination for best film in foreign language.

Sunday 27 January 2019, 3pm, Finding your Feet (12a) UK/2018/1hr 50 mins. All tickets £4. When “Lady” Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) discovers that her husband of 40 years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). The two could not be more different - Sandra is a fish out of water next to her outspoken, serial dating, free-spirited sibling. But different is just what Sandra needs at the moment, and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to a community dance class, where she starts finding her feet.

Tickets for all films: In person at Mishons, Contact David & Manon 01273 835875 or email info@hurstfilms.com. Hot drinks and refreshments on sale in foyer and Theatre bar open for evening screenings Doors open 30 mins prior to start time.

Saturday, 19 January, 11 am to 1230 pm, New Inn, Councillors Surgery. Local councillors from Mid Sussex District Council, West Sussex County Council and Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Parish Council hold one of their regular clinics.

Saturday 19 January, 6 pm to 7.30 pm, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Hurstpierpoint Poetry Appreciation Group entertain you with ‘The Truth about Love?’ which is their choice of poetry on the theme of love, with music provided by singer, Belinda Sharp, accompanied on the piano by Dave Farmer. A romantic evening, not to be missed! Email: margaret@112a.co.uk or phone to reserve your place, on 01273 835113, or just turn up and pay on the door. £5 per head, licensed bar.

Friday, 25 January, 7.45 pm, Guide HQ, Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society: Talk by Dr. Geoffrey Mead on ‘Sussex on the Rocks – Geology’. Admission free to members, £3 to non members. All welcome.

Saturday, 26 January, 10 am to 12 noon, Holy Trinity Church, Coffee Morning: Bargain sale of books, china, unwanted gifts, vintage treasures, jewellery, all only 20p! Help at these monthly coffee mornings would be appreciated. Please ring Catherine Thompson on 01273 834497 if you would like to help.

Saturday, 26 January, 2.30 pm Village Centre: Mid Sussex Health Care PPG and the Mid Sussex Older People’s Council host a presentation on ‘New Year, New Things to do’ followed by refreshments. Free.

And lastly: there is good news that the improvement work on the Court Bushes Social Club building is well under way and that it should be open early in the summer.