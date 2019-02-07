7.45pm on Tuesday February 12, 7.45 pm, Club Suite: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society - From Garden to Nature Reserve, an illustrated talk by Peter Lovett on how he has transformed his formal garden into a wonderful nature reserve bursting with wildlife. FRIENDS OF ST CHRISTOPHER’S HOME FOR THE ELDERLY

Saturday 16 February, 6 pm, Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery: Simon Anckorn with his trio: Stef Grimmett on drums and Nick Kay on bass, with special guest, local singing and performing star, Sam Nixon. This is likely to be a sell-out so please let us know if you would like to come. Email: timjleech@gmail.com or phone him on 01273 833954 to reserve your place. £5 each, pay on the door; licensed bar. The following month, on 16 March, Matthew Sprange, baritone and singing teacher, will sing for us and persuade some of his students to do likewise. This is also likely to be oversubscribed, so please reserve your place by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk or phoning 01273 835113. There are also lists for both events for you to sign up at the back of the church.

Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 7.45pm. Club Suite, Village Centre, Trinity Road: Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. The Women’s Land Army by Ian Everest. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Tuesday, 5th March, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Club Suite of the Village Centre: The AGM of the Millennium Garden Trust. After a short meeting there will be a talk by Amanda Miller, whose subject will be ‘Busy Bees.’ Members and visitors welcome. Enquiries: Sheila McNeill, Secretary 01273 832756.

Saturday 9 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Consort, directed by James Dixon, perform their ‘Victoria with a Twist’ concert. Glorious works from the late 16th Century by Tomas Luis de Victoria (including the famous Requiem) plus contemporary works, in the style of Victoria, by Australian composer Joseph Twist. Tickets £14 (£12 concessions) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746 or on the door. Not to be missed!

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, ANNUAL COFFEE MORNING AND MINI-MARKET

Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.