Hurst Players: are launching ‘The Big Push’ to raise the rest of the funds needed to upgrade and refurbish the Players Theatre in the High Street. It is a wonderful asset to the village and often the first experience of live theatre for young people in the form of the annual pantomime. The Players put on productions of all sorts throughout the year and the Theatre also hosts the brilliant Village Cinema, all sorts of Festival events, and many other cultural happenings throughout the year. Hurstpierpoint is very unusual in that we have our own purpose built theatre. It will be even better when the work is done. If you can help in any way, or would like to know more about the plans, please contact Richard Coney, who is leading the fundraising efforts, on :- coneys@talktalk.net or 01273 835128.

Lego wanted!: The Sunday School team who organise ‘Kids@HT’ each Sunday morning want to build up a collection of Lego. If you have any that you no longer need or use, please would you drop it into the Church Office in Holy Trinity, on Tuesday or Thursday mornings between 9.30 and 12 noon. Many thanks.

Tuesday, 5 March, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Club Suite of the Village Centre: The AGM of the Millennium Garden Trust. After a short meeting there will be a talk by Amanda Miller, whose subject will be ‘Busy Bees.’ Members and visitors welcome. Enquiries: Sheila McNeill, Secretary 01273 832756.

Saturday 9 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Brighton Consort, directed by James Dixon, perform their ‘Victoria with a Twist’ concert. Glorious works from the late 16th Century by Tomas Luis de Victoria (including the famous Requiem) plus contemporary works, in the style of Victoria, by Australian composer Joseph Twist. Tickets £14 (£12 concessions) from www.brightonconsort.org.uk or 01273 833746 or on the door. Not to be missed!

Thursday 14 March, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Rev Debbie Beer, Assistant Curate, has been appointed to the post of Diocesan Environment Officer and will be licensed by the Bishop of Horsham to this vital role. Debbie is a specialist in environmental studies and ecology. We wish her well in her new role. She will divide her working life between Holy Trinity and her new role.

Saturday 16 March, 6 to 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church, West Gallery: Matthew Sprange, baritone and singing teacher, will sing for us and persuade some of his students to do likewise. This is likely to be oversubscribed, so please reserve your place by emailing margaret@112a.co.uk or phoning 01273 835113. There is also a list for you to sign up at the back of the church.

Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 7.45pm. Club Suite: Hurstpierpoint Village Centre. Trinity Road. Wolstonbury WI Monthly Meeting. The cheers and tears in my life as a celebrant by Mrs Claire Bradford. Visitors welcomed. Enquiries 01273 834421

Saturday 6 April, 10 – 11.30 am, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: St Christopher’s Residential Home, Annual Coffee Morning and Mini-Market Entrance fee 50p per person to include coffee or tea and biscuits and there is a wide range of stalls including cakes and savouries, books, plants, raffle, tombola and gifts. If you have any small items you would like to donate for sale please get in touch with Jo Kearns, 01273 834200. We are happy to arrange collection. We always welcome gifts of home-made cakes, buns scones, savouries etc. to sell. Gluten-free items welcome. St. Christopher’s is a small residential home for elderly people and the Friends group works to raise funds to arrange benefits and social outings for all of the residents.